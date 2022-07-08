Scattered storms return Friday afternoon



It has been another stormy afternoon/evening here in Middle Georgia after some intense heat over the area.

Tomorrow will be another hot day with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values in the 100s.

Scattered storms will once again be possible during the afternoon and evening hours with some storms becoming strong/severe.



Saturday be our last very hot day for a while, with highs warming back to the mid 90s.

By the afternoon/evening a line of thunderstorms will push south, bringing the potential for heavy rain to the area.

The good news is, this won’t be an all day rain situation, so you should be able to get some time outside.



Sunday, however, looks like it will be pretty rainy across the southeast.

A cold front will be pushing south over the weekend, finally breaking our string of 90° days.

Thunderstorms will be possible as well during this rainy day.

Although we will see a break from the intense heat for the start of next week, thanks to the cold front, rain will be sticking around.



We will slowly be warming back to the 90s through next week, but expect a decent chance for showers and storms each day.