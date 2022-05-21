Scattered storms return for the weekend



We have enjoyed some very warm days in Middle Georgia this week, but a slight cool down is on the way for the weekend.

Partly cloudy skies will be hanging around for much of the day Saturday, before scattered showers and storms pop up.

A few of these could be on the stronger side, with gusty winds and small hail possible.

I don’t think severe weather will be widespread, but you will need to stay weather aware if you are going to be outside.

In places that don’t see the rainfall, you can expect to see highs in the low 90s and high humidity.



By Sunday I’m expecting more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity with highs warming into the upper 80s.

Storms will be possible starting in the late morning, but afternoon/evening should be the main timing.

Heavy rain will be possible with storms on Sunday,



Monday will bring another round of showers and storms.

This will likely be an off an on rain through the day, and could bring the heaviest rain of the next three days.

As the rain comes through, a weak cold front will also be pushing into the area, limiting highs to the mid 80s.

A few thunderstorms will be possible through the day Monday.



Unsettled weather will be continuing into next week, paired with warm conditions and high humidity.

A cold front will eventually move through for the end of the week, giving us a break from the rain for a bit.