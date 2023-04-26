Scattered storms possible Wednesday, a few could be strong



High pressure moved out of our area today, leaving us with a warm day and a few storms, mainly south of Dublin.

Wednesday will be another warm day, with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

By the afternoon a few showers and storms will start to pop up (again).



A few storms Wednesday afternoon could be strong to severe.

The main impacts from any storms Wednesday afternoon will be damaging wind gusts and hail.

Stay weather aware if you are going to be outdoors tomorrow afternoon.



Our heaviest rain and the best chance of strong storms will be moving in Thursday evening/into Friday morning.

As a warm front lifts north of the area, instability will start to increase across the southeast.

Showers and storms will start to form along and ahead of our next cold front.

Based on the latest data, most of the day Thursday should actually be dry, with the rain and storms moving in after 6 pm.



Rain will finally come to an end early Saturday morning.

Although we will get a short rain break on Saturday, by Saturday evening showers and storms will return.

Rain chances stick around through Sunday, before finally clearing out for next week.