Scattered storms possible Wednesday



It has been a stormy evening across Middle Georgia with storms packing a punch as they pushed north.

Showers will be possible through around midnight for much of the area.

Tomorrow will be another foggy/cloudy start to the day, with sunshine breaking through by the afternoon.

Storms will be possible by the afternoon, with the bulk of activity west of I-75.



By Thursday, a slow moving cold front will finally push into our area.

This will bring the potential for some severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Main threats Thursday will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, hail, and frequent lightning.

The front will be slow to push out, with showers and storms lingering overnight and into Friday morning.



By Friday afternoon some cooler, drier air will start to filter in, allowing lows to drop into the upper 50s by Saturday morning.

The weekend is looking pretty quiet, with temps warming into the upper 80s Sunday.

A few showers and storms will be possible for Memorial Day, but it shouldn’t be a total rain out.