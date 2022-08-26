Scattered storms possible Friday



We are finally starting to see a few hints of a pattern change in our weather, at least for few days over the weekend.

Friday, we return to our typical summer time pattern of scattered afternoon storms and heat.

Highs will be warming to the mid and upper 80s, but “feels like” temps will be back in the 90s.

A few storms tomorrow afternoon could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds.

If you are headed to a high school football game Friday night, you might want to grab some rain gear.



Saturday keeps the chance of scattered showers and storms, but also sees the return of highs in the 90s.

By Sunday we will be getting back on the rain train for much of next week.

Rain totals through next week will be 1-2″, with some spots seeing higher totals from thunderstorms.



We will be making a quick jaunt back into the summer next week as we close out August with highs in the 90s.

A cold front will approach the area by Wednesday/Thursday, and if it moves all the way through the area we could get some relief from this relentless humidity and rain chances.