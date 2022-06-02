Scattered storms likely tomorrow afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front will bring some scattered storms to Middle Georgia during the latter hours of the day on Friday.

This Evening

Conditions will remain mostly clear as we go through the rest of the daylight hours. Clouds that filled in earlier will mostly clear out heading into tonight. A couple of stray showers or storms will remain possible through the evening and overnight hours. Winds for tonight will primarily come in from the northwest at 3-7 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow

A few clouds will still be hanging around as we begin the day, and plenty more will begin to fill in as the morning hours pass. Rain should hold off until the afternoon hours when the cold front makes its way through. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s tomorrow with winds coming in from the northwest at 5-11 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has gone ahead and issued a Level 1 “Marginal” risk for severe weather tomorrow afternoon for all but the farthest northwest counties of Middle Georgia. Primary risks will be a few strong wind gust or some small to mid-sized hail. A brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out, however the likelihood of one is extremely low.

Tomorrow night clouds that filled in during the afternoon will clear out leading up to Saturday morning. A few showers or storms may still linger early on. The wind will shift to the northeast at 3-8 mph. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

This Weekend

Heading into the weekend it is looking like the remains of Hurricane Agatha will reform into at least a tropical depression if not Tropical Storm Alex. This mess of storms is currently expected to pass over southern Florida early Saturday morning and move into the Atlantic east of Florida heading into Saturday afternoon. It is looking increasingly likely that the southeastern half of Middle Georgia will be hit with one of the rain bands of this system, bringing some scattered storms to the area. As of now the timing is likely to be during the late afternoon-early overnight hours heading towards Sunday. No severe weather threats have currently been identified. Highs for Saturday should be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with sustained east-northeast winds of 10-15 mph. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday we will see conditions return to mostly sunny with scattered cloud fields building in the afternoon. A few isolated storms will be possible to accompany those. Highs will be in the lower 90s around Middle Georgia with wind coming from the northeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

