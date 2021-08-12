Scattered storms, heat and humidity continue Thursday

I know I say this every day, but we will continue our trend of scattered showers and storms through the rest of the week.

Highs Thursday will be warming into the 90s, with heat index values getting back into the 100s.

Showers and storms during the afternoon hours will be helping to cool us down a little bit.



Scattered storms will be possible through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Highs will begin to cool a bit on Sunday, as a cold front approaches the area.

Unfortunately, the cold front won’t be able to push all the way through, partially because of our next tropical system.



Although Fred has been downgraded to a tropical depression, we are expecting that once it gets over the waters near Cuba, it will return to tropical storm strength.

The current forecast for Fred brings it north into the Gulf of Mexico, potentially along the panhandle.

It is still too far out to know exactly where this system will go, so stay tuned for the forecast heading to Sunday/Monday.



Fred will bring a cool down and some significant chances of rain to start next week.

Once again though, it will be hard to have a more concrete forecast until Fred moves into the Gulf, over open water.