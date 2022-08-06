Scattered storms continue this weekend



Our summer trend of afternoon showers and storms will be continuing this weekend across Middle Georgia, thanks to a pretty stagnant weather pattern.

Highs will be warming into the 90s each afternoon with high humidity and pop up storms each day this weekend.

A few storms could be strong to severe with main threats being gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.



Next week will bring slowly increasing rain chances to the area as a surface front slides south.

This will help to keep our temps a little bit cooler for much of next week.

Humidity will be staying high through the week, which means even though highs will be in the low 90s, it will feel like the upper 90s.



By the end of next week a cold front will push south an potentially bring a bit of a cool down to the area.