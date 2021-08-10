Scattered storms and heat continue this week

We had a few isolated showers this afternoon and evening across Middle Georgia, but more widespread rain is on the way this week.

A general summertime trend of pop up storms will settle in for the rest of the week, with highs warming to the mid 90s.



With no big steering currents we are stuck in this summer pattern through at least the end of the week.

Main threats with storms that pop up will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.



There are no big changes to the forecast for the week or weekend, until we potentially see some tropical issues next week.



As of 10pm Monday, the system that will be known as Fred is still unnamed.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, as well as most models, guide this system as a tropical storm into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend.

If this happens it is very possible that we could see some impacts here in Middle Georgia.

No need to panic, but definitely something we are watching closely.

