Scattered showers Thursday set up a rainy pattern for the end of the week



We saw a return of the heat across the southeast today with highs in some areas getting to the 90s.

This heat and humidity has sparked a few showers this evening, but overnight most of us will see dry weather.

Thursday will be another warm day for the area, but pop up showers and storms will help cool things off tomorrow evening.



By Friday the next cold front will finally be moving into our area, but it will stall on the way through.

This brings increasing rain chances through the day Friday, and into the weekend.

Friday will be a bit cooler as mostly cloudy skies stick around for most of the day.



The big change in our forecast sets up on Saturday as a wedge front sets up in the Appalachians.

This will trap cool air in our area, increase our wind gusts, and potentially amplify our rain.

Although we are expecting rain, and even pockets of heavy rain, we are not expecting much in the way of thunderstorm activity.



Rain will stick around through the morning hours on Easter Sunday, eventually pushing out during the afternoon.

Between now and then, some parts of Middle Georgia could see over 4″ of rain.

Some river and flash flooding will be possible this weekend.



Looking ahead to next week, quieter weather will move back in starting Monday.

Sunshine and highs in the 70s will stick around through the middle of the week.