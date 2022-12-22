Scattered showers possible Thursday ahead of dangerous cold





The wedge front has kept Middle Georgia stuck in the clouds for the day with off and on light rain.

Thursday, clouds will stay in place for most of the day, as temps warm back to the 50s.

A few scattered showers will be possible during the day, but higher rain chances are likely overnight.

These rain chances will be just ahead of our next strong cold front.



The front will be moving in overnight dropping temperatures quickly and bringing gusty winds.

By Friday morning winds will be gusting around 30-40 mph with temps in the 20s.

Wind chills across Middle Georgia will be in the teens and single digits.

This trend of dangerous cold sticks around through Friday night and into Saturday.



A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued starting at 12am Friday and lasting until Saturday at noon.

This is for the potential of dangerous wind chills between 5° and -9°.

Now is the time to prepare for this dangerous cold, including prepping pipes and making sure pets have a warm place to stay.



When we see the combination of dangerously low temperatures and gusty winds it takes away a layer of heat that stays close to our skin.

This makes it feel colder to our skin and can increase your chances of hypothermia and frostbite.

Please take this storm and the cold seriously.



On the bright side, we won’t be dealing with any precipitation (so at least that is one less thing).

Christmas Day brings a start to our small warm up we will be seeing as highs warm into the low 40s.

Warming continues through next week, with highs eventually making it back to the mid 50s and possibly 60s by New Year’s Eve.