SB 361 passes unanimously, would help privately fund law enforcement agencies

Senator Larry Walker shared how Senate Bill 361, also known as 'The LESS Crime Act', would help fund local law enforcement.

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) — Senator Larry Walker shared recently how Senate Bill 361 would help fund local law enforcement.

The LESS Crime Act, also known as the Law Enforcement Strategic Support Act, passed unanimously in the Georgia State Senate on February 10.

The bill would allow tax payers and corporations to directly support law enforcement agencies through local law enforcement foundations.

Senator Walker says the bill establishes a new way to fund local law enforcement through a dollar for dollar tax credit. For example, money from the program can be used for increasing officer salaries, hiring additional officers and buying new equipment.

“We back the men and women in blue,” Sen. Walker said. “And we realize what difficult jobs they have and what dangerous jobs they have. We want to provide them with all the tools they need to be successful.”

Senator Walker says donors will not be able to dictate how law enforcement foundations spend their donations.

The Georgia House of Representatives will vote on the bill next month. If the House passes the bill, Governor Brian Kemp would have 40 days to sign it into law.