Santa to visit Macon just two days before Christmas

Commissioner Paul Bronson hopes seeing Santa will bring a smile to peoples faces.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Santa Claus will visit Middle Georgia early this year, just two days before he delivers toys around the world.

Saint Nick will joyride through Macon on a fire truck on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Paul Bronson wants families to come out and take pictures as Santa rides through their neighborhood. He hopes seeing Santa will bring a smile to peoples faces.

“It’s one of those things where a lot of people have been going through a lot of things over the past year,” he said. “And this is just our opportunity to really and truly take the lead on spreading joy throughout the community,” said Bronson.

You can see Santa’s joyride map at the top of this article or on Macon-Bibb County’s Facebook page. Make sure you take a picture when you see Santa riding through your neighborhood on Thursday. You can post it with the hashtag #MaconSantaSleigh.