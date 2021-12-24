Santa Claus joyrides through Macon just two days before Christmas

There were more than 20 stops on Santa's route throughout Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Santa Claus is obviously is very busy these next couple of days, and somehow he found a way to squeeze a joyride through Macon into his schedule.

Santa’s joyride began at the Rosa Jackson center. We caught a glimpse of Santa and the Grinch on top of a fire truck near Davis Homes on Leaf Street.

We spoke with the kids who live on that street. They shared how happy they were to see Santa ride through their neighborhood.

“It means a lot. It shows somebody… that I can care basically…and love us,” they said.

Commissioner Paul Bronson told us earlier this week, to take pictures if you saw Santa on his joyride to take pictures. If you did, post them on social media with the hashtag #MaconSantaSleigh.