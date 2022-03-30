Sandersville man arrested after weekend shooting

Cedtavious Montrell Harris is now in custody.

Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Sandersville man is now in custody following a shooting Sunday morning outside of Tennille.

That’s according to a post on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

21-year-old Cedtavious Montrell Harris is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime following the early morning shooting on Matthews Road.

“We appreciate all the help given throughout our community concerning this arrest and the situation surrounding this unfortunate incident,” Sheriff Joel Cochran wrote.

One person was hospitalized after the shooting.