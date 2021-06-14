Sandersville man arrested in connection to deadly April crash

41-year-old Charles Moss faces several charges.

Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Sandersville man is in custody following a deadly crash in April.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday 41-year-old Charles Moss is in custody in connection to the crash that happened on Highway 231 just outside Davisboro on April 11.

28-year-old Janesha Little of Wren died in the crash.

Moss is charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and failure to provide proof of insurance.

