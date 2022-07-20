UPDATE: Sandersville driver arrested after crashing into cars in parking lot

UPDATE: Chief Victor Cuyler with the Sandersville Police Department tells 41NBC that Jennifer Mcleod, driving a 2020 Jeep Gladiator, was the suspect arrested in connection to this incident. He says she’s being charged with DUI, Failure to maintain lane, failure to report an accident, and implied consent refusal– for which officers had to get a search warrant to draw blood in order to test for DUI.

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman was arrested in Sandersville late Tuesday night after driving into several vehicles in a parking lot and causing extensive damage.

According to a social media post from the Sandersville Police Department, officers responded to a report of a crash at Childre Ford around 11p.m. to find that a vehicle driving south on GA 15 had left the roadway and struck 3 other vehicles in the parking lot, causing extensive damage.

Investigation shows the driver had left the scene, but was found shortly afterwards. The driver was arrested on several charges, and refused DUI testing.

More information on the driver and their charges is incoming– stay with 41NBC for more updates.