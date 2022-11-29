Salvation Army’s Angel Tree project in full swing

According to the Salvation Army, adoptions for angels are going slow right now due to inflation. Leaders add that companies that have donated in the past have downsized.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Christmas season is here, and it’s time to give back to children who may not get any gifts this year.

The Salvation Army’s Project Angel Tree is in full swing in several locations in Middle Georgia.

The organization says more than 1,200 angels have been picked up.

According to the Salvation Army, adoptions for angels are going slow right now due to inflation. Leaders add that companies that have donated in the past have downsized.

It hopes the community will continue to help make sure every child has a gift under the tree on Christmas day.

‘If we can get them to get behind us right now, children can receive gifts this year,” Development Director for the Salvation Army of Greater Macon Cheryl Coleman said. “We have a lot of these children that are counting on us through their parents who are struggling and with the community’s help we can make a difference this year.”

The Angel Tree can be found in these locations across Middle Georgia:

Shoppes at River Crossing, Macon

Walmart, Forsyth

Walmart, Zebulon Rd., Macon

Walmart, Gray Hwy., Macon

Walmart, Harrison Rd., Macon

Sams’s Club, Macon

If you’re interested in donating or adopting an angel, go to salvationarmymacon.org.