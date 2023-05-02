Salmonella outbreak linked to Gold Medal flour

(CNN) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has traced a salmonella outbreak to a Gold Medal flour facility in Missouri.

General Mills recalled four varieties of the flour last week when salmonella contamination was suspected. The recall includes two and five pound bags of bleached all purpose flour, and five and ten pound bags of unbleached all purpose flour with “better if used by” dates of March 27 and 28 of 2024.

So far, at least 13 people in 12 states have been infected. Many of them reported eating raw dough or batter. Three people have been hospitalized, with no deaths reported.

The number of people sickened is likely much larger because most people don’t become ill enough to seek medical care.

You will not get sick if you cook the flour before eating it.

The CDC is advising consumers to throw away any recalled flour and to wash and sanitize any surfaces or utensils that may have come into contact with the flour.