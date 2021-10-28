Ryland Environmental to take over Macon-Bibb County trash pickup

After 6 months of working in 20% of the county, Ryland Environmental will now take on 100% of the county.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Ryland Environmental is expected to handle all trash pick-up throughout Macon-Bibb County. Local leaders want residents to know how the transition will work.

Mayor Lester Miller held a special demonstration at Carolyn Crayton Park Wednesday morning, to give residents a full step by step plan and new rules for bulk trash.

Ryland Environmental signed on to handle 100% of the county’s waste pick-up. In July of this year, the company was only handling only 20% of pickup under a temporary work contract.

Mayor Miller says after seeing their quality of work, and how quickly they were able to respond to the community’s needs, he wanted to extend Ryland’s contract.

James Lanier, Director of Operations at Ryland Environmental, says you can now expect Ryland’s bright red trash cans to replace your current trash cans in December.

“The first cans will start hitting the ground no later than December 1,” Lanier stated. “Because you’ve got to realize there’s over 45,000 to deliver so it’s going to take quite a task to do that. We’ll be doing it by route days, and as the route days come up those new cans will be delivered and the old cans will be collected.”

The company hopes to fully transition all neighborhood garbage cans by the end of the month. Ryland environmental also has some new rules about bulk trash as well.