Rutland High School opens ‘Dress for Success’ closet

The graduation counselor and a group of students came up with the idea after seeing so few students participating in "Dress for Success Wednesday."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — We’ve all heard the phrase,”‘You’ve go to look the part to get the part.”

Teachers at Rutland High School are helping students do just that.

The school recently started a “Dress for Success” closet.

Principal Wendy Pooler says it can be difficult to purchase a new outfit for job interview.

“We make it so that they don’t have to reveal themselves to their peers,” she said. “They can reveal themselves to the counselor, our graduation coach or even myself. So we give that student the opportunity to go into the closet and select the items that they need.”

Principal Pooler has contributed to the closet and encourages others to contribute as well.

“We want them to make sure that they feel successful, that they look successful and that they’re ready to be an integral part and contributing member of society,” she said.

Pooler says the school does its part to ensure students are 3E ready. That stands for Enrollable, Enlisted and Employed.

Senior Jalen Jones is among the students helping put the closet together.

As graduation nears, Jones says the closet is just one step in ensuring he and others have a successful future.

“As a student, I get to see how the real world is and get ready for it and for my job and my career,” he said.

School leaders say students dressed for success are more confidant when it comes to interviews and that it helps with soft skills like communication skills.

The closet contains dresses, shoes, pants, ties and more. All items are free of charge for the students.

The closet will remain open during school hours.

If you’d like to donate clothing, visit Rutland High School at 6250 Skipper Road.