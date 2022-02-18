Rutland High School hosts first ‘Amazing Shake’ Career Event

Rutland High School seniors got a first-person look Thursday at what it's like going to a job interview.

The school held its first ‘Amazing Shake’ Career Event, during which students participated in mock interviews with local business professionals. They practiced their eye contact, listening and questioning skills.

Student Harsah Patel says the event will help him think ahead when it’s time for the real thing.

“Getting these connections with Mercer University is good,” he said. “I spoke with the Mercer University person, and she said she’s going to count on contacting me later on. I’ve actually already applied there, so now I have to work on building a better bond between us now.”

Several business professionals tell us they were impressed by the students and their eagerness to learn.

25 students were selected and will get the opportunity to interview at the company of their choice. Once that is done, five students will get to have a dinner with business professionals.

One student will be chosen to receive an award that will either be an item to help with school or their chosen career.

School leaders say they hope to host the event each year.