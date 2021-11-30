Runoff for Warner Robins Mayor set for Tuesday

Mayor Randy Toms is seeking his third consecutive term, as he faces LaRhonda Patrick, a local attorney.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The runoff for the Warner Robins mayor’s race is Tuesday.

Mayor Randy Toms is seeking his third consecutive term, as he faces LaRhonda Patrick in the runoff. Patrick is a local attorney and currently serves as the city attorney for Fort Valley.

Mayor Toms received 3,290 votes on November 2. Patrick got 3,197 votes.

We spoke with both candidates about their feelings going into Election Day.

“There’s a lot of potential on the horizon for a lot of things to happen in Warner Robins that haven’t happened in ever, and so I’m excited about the direction we’re moving Warner Robins right now,” said Mayor Toms.

“We have liens, lawsuits, and lies and in order for us to get to the bottom of those things and to turn a new page, and brighten our city again, it’s going to take your vote,” Patrick said.

To vote in the runoff election, just head to your voting precinct between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.