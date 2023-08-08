Rosa Taylor Elementary closed Tuesday due to power outage

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — There won’t be any school for Rosa Taylor Elementary students and staff today.

Tuesday morning, the Bibb County School District made a post on social media, saying that due to a power outage at the elementary school caused by continued storms through Monday night, school will not be in session. Rosa Taylor is expected to have restored power around 6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Staff is expected to receive further instructions soon.