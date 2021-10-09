Robins Air Force Base working to build a more diverse workplace

The program is called Schedule A. It allows accommodations for disabled civilians and veterans to work on base.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Robins Air Force Base has a new program to recruit civilians and veterans with disabilities. The program is called Schedule A, and allows accommodations for disabled civilians and veterans to work on base.

The Biden administration created the program earlier this year, and Robins put it in place in May.

Stephanie Hawthorne is the new Installation Disability Program Manager, and has been working to recruit people with disabilities for RAFB. She says this program will help create the diverse work environment the Air Force is looking for.

“I feel that people with disability are very innovative. They think outside the box, they don’t let their disability hinder them, they use it to their advantage. And that’s what we need that’s what we want,” said Hawthorne.

She says if any disabled civilians or veterans are looking for a job, now is a good time to apply.

To apply for available jobs …. visit www.usajobs.gov.