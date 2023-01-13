Robins Air Force Base holds MLK commemoration event

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This year marks the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Robins Air Force Base held an event at the Robins Chapel Thursday to commemorate King’s accomplishments. Chaplain Charles White spoke about his motivation to host the event.

“It’s a great place to do it because of the diversity that we have here on base, throughout the entire community, and just bringing everybody together so we can have and be unified together as we continue on to strive for unity amongst our nation and our forces across the world,” he said.

Organizers want to remind people to be unified with one another and spread love. MLK Day is Monday.