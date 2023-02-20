Robbery by snatching at Metro PCS

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a commercial robbery by snatching that occurred at the Metro PCS, located at 3253 Mercer University Drive. The incident was called in Saturday around 6:47p.m.

According to a press release, a male individual entered the store and attempted to purchase some cellphones. He swiped his card several times and then grabbed two cellphones from the counter. The male fled the store and was last seen running east on Mercer University Drive.

He was wearing a white cloth mask and he had on a blue colored vest, with an “Amazon” logo. Under the vest he had on a light-colored hooded sweatshirt. The male was also wearing black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME