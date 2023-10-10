River Edge Behavioral Health observes World Mental Health Day with ‘Lunch and Learn’ event

River Edge Behavioral Health marked World Mental Health Day on Tuesday by hosting a "You, Me, and Mental Health: You have questions, we have answers" lunch and learn event aimed at engaging the community, sharing vital resources and fighting mental health stigma.

The event, which was held in Macon, had three primary goals: to engage the community in open conversations about mental health, to share information about the services and community resources available and to break the stigma surrounding seeking help for mental health issues.

“We want to be able to have more dialogue and create more spaces to have important conversations when it comes to mental health,” program manager Donterio Smith said.

River Edge Behavioral Health serves the community by providing treatment and support for individuals experiencing mental illness, addiction, co-occurring disorders and developmental disabilities.