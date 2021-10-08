Rides at the Georgia National Fair go through final safety checks

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Georgia National fair is back this year after it was cancelled last year, due to the pandemic.

As preparations were underway, final safety checks took place ahead of the big opening. This year, Richard Reithoffer says you can expect even more fun with new rides.

“We bring our best equipment that we have here to the Georgia national fair, and so we’re going to have about seven roller coasters here this year.”

To ensure everyone is safe, workers with Reithoffer Shows will regularly clean rides. This will help stop the spread of COVID-19.

If you’re nervous about getting on the rides though, don’t worry, each ride undergoes a safety check.

“The state of Georgia has a very strict inspection process, they come out here and they inspect all the amusement rides to make sure that they’re set up properly and ready to be operated on,” said Richard Reithoffer, President of Reithoffer Shows.

If you plan to go to the fair, expect to see all your favorite rides. To get on the rides, armbands are $25 per person.

As the fair kicks off, officials encourage everyone to focus on having fun.

“Keep a distance, social distancing especially in doors, again most of our fair grounds is outdoors, but just respect all of your fellow fair-goers, remember we’re all out here to have a great time, and so let’s just all stay safe and do just that,” Said Maggie Dimes. Dimes id the Chief Marketing and Business Development Director with the Fairgrounds.

Gates are now open, and the Fairgrounds invites everyone to go out and have fun.