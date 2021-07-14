‘Ride to Remember’ stops in Macon to honor fallen deputy

Deputy Kenterrous Taylor died in March 2020 in a car crash.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The “End of Watch Ride to Remember” made a stop in Macon-Bibb County to honor a deputy killed in the line of duty. Along with their trailer, a group of six motorcycle riders stopped at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday to honor the life of Deputy Kenterrous Taylor. Taylor died in March 2020 in a car crash while responding to a burglary call.

The group says the goal is to visit cities and police departments to honor the men and women of law enforcement who paid the ultimate price in their service. The tour also honors the families fallen officers leave behind.

“I wanted to bridge this gap that we have and bring back to the department and let the officers, and their families know that their loss has not been forgotten,” said spokesman and founder Jagrut Shah. As a former deputy, Shah says he also wants to show

departments and families they are not alone.

The riders will travel more than 22,300 miles over 84 days to pay respects to all 338 officers who lost their lives in 2020 while serving their community. Last year the the mission honored 146 fallen officers across the country who died in 2019.

To find out more about the End of Watch Ride visit their website www.endofwatchride.com.