Reward offered in year old homicide case

MUSELLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There is now a $2,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible for the murder of Alexandria Davis.

On Saturday, October 30 of last year, Davis was traveling North on Hwy 341 in Musella, when she was shot and killed.

The GBI’s Perry Regional Investigative Office and Macon Regional Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help for information leading to an arrest for that homicide. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the GBI Perry Office at 478-987-4545 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-877-68CRIME.