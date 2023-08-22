Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 14-18
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 14 and Friday, August 18, 2023.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 14 and Friday, August 18, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Kentucky Fried Chicken
2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
China Wok
2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Bibb County:
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering
891 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
Saleem’s Fish Supreme
2198 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
Southfield Elementary School (Food Service)
4375 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
Zaxby’s
1680 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
Central High School (Food Service)
2155 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
Middle Middle School (Food Service)
751 HENDLEY ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
Surcheros Fresh Mex
1676 BASS RD STE B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
Four Thirty Bar and Grill
440 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
Longleaf Distilling LLC
664 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
Mac Food Truck
5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
Central Fellowship Christian Academy (Food Service)
8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
Margarita’s Mexican Grill
5451 BOWMAN RD STE. 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
Central Fellowship Academy Gym (Food Service)
8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
Taco Bell
1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
Arby’s
975 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
Captain D’s
1342 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
Your Pie
1625 BASS RD STE 360 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
Mercer University Center Food Court
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Howard Middle / High School (Food Service)
6600 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Northwoods Academy (Food Service)
709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Ingram Pye Elementary School (Food Service)
855 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Zheng’s Wok
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 220 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Wendy’s
1073 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Elam Alexander @ Burke (Food Service)
2051 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Macon Swirls
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Burger King
5441 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Tina Moe’s Kitchen LLC
3256 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Head Start @ Jones (Food Service)
2350 ALANDALE DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Dr. MLK Jr. Elementary School (Food Service)
1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers
5425 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Waffle House
5440 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Northeast High & Appling Middle School (Food Service)
1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Windsor Academy Cafeteria
4150 JONES RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Fairfield Inn (Food Service)
110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
James H Porter School Lunchroom
5802 SCHOOL RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Chen’s Wok 6
1080 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
H G Weaver Middle School (Food Service)
2570 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Westside High School (Food Service)
2851 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Wendy’s
1073 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
J H Heard Elementary (Food Service)
6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4035 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Watercrest Senior Living (Food Service)
111 PROVIDENCE BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Essential Bowls
5577 THOMASTON RD STE 100 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Tenmii Japanese Eatery
1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Dodge County:
Domino’s
644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Jack’s Family Restaurant
5011 4TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Hancock County:
Hancock Central Middle / High School (Food Service)
11311 N HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
John Hancock Academy
1100 LINTON RD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
Houston County:
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
102 PLAZA DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
Main Street Bar
740 MAIN ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
Barberitos
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
Panera Bread
2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
Georgia Bob’s Barbecue
1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
McDonald’s
793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Chick-fil-A
790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
The Taco Shed
100 A HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Potato Po-ta-toe
778 HWY 96 STE 135 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
778 HWY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Calvillo Mexican Grill
1224 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Tres Martinez
114 MANOR CT STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering Inc.
519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Waffle House
2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Moose Lodge #1688 – Restaurant
417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Moose Lodge #1688 – Lounge
417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Rigby’s Entertainment Complex
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Krystal
10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Popeye’s
2300 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
The Phoenix at Lake Joy (Food Service)
100 LAKE CROSSING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Starbucks – Target
2929 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
No Name Chicken
2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
O’Charley’s
2990 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Chipotle Mexican Grill
133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Five Guys
133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
The Canopy at Warner Robins
120 LATHAM DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Chick-fil-A
3000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Caffe Vignette
107 ASSEMBLY LN BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Wendy’s
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Uncle Maddio’s
133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Zaap Thai Street Food
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Jones County:
Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)
545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
Turner Woods Elementary (Food Service)
630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
Jones County Head Start
235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)
273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
I Love Country Buffet
300 W CLINTON ST STE 8 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
Laurens County:
Papa’s Cooking – Mobile
1508 STONEWALL ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
Papa’s Cooking – Base
1508 STONEWALL ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
DP Wings – Base
712 FREDS LN DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
DP Wings – Mobile
712 FREDS LN DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
101 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Red Claw
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-2 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Biscuit Bros – Mobile
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Monroe County:
Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)
23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
Papa John’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Moe’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Huddle House
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)
66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
La Quinta Inn (Food Service)
400 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Taco Bell
152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Peach County:
Wendy’s
318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Byron Head Start (Food Service)
104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Kay Road Elementary School (Food Service)
880 KAY RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Waffle House
241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Byron Elementary School (Food Service)
202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Byron Middle School (Food Service)
201 LINDA DRIVE BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)
700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)
1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Treutlen County:
KC’s Kitchen & Cafe
4037 S MAIN STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023
Treutlen County School (Food Service)
7892 GA HWY 29 SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023
Twiggs County:
Slow Rolling – Base
115 S SECOND ST DANVILLE, GA 31017
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
Slow Rolling – Mobile
115 S SECOND ST DANVILLE, GA 31017
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
Washington County:
Quality Inn (Food Service)
508 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023
Wilkinson County:
Wilkinson County Head Start (Food Service)
138 PAPERMILL RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
Wilkinson Co. Middle /High School (Food Service)
11481 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023
Wilkinson Co. Primary & Elementary School (Food Service)
12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023