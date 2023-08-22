Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 14-18

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 14 and Friday, August 18, 2023.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 14 and Friday, August 18, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Kentucky Fried Chicken

2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

China Wok

2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Bibb County:

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering

891 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

Saleem’s Fish Supreme

2198 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

Southfield Elementary School (Food Service)

4375 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

Zaxby’s

1680 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

Central High School (Food Service)

2155 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

Middle Middle School (Food Service)

751 HENDLEY ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

Surcheros Fresh Mex

1676 BASS RD STE B MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

Four Thirty Bar and Grill

440 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

Longleaf Distilling LLC

664 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

Mac Food Truck

5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

Central Fellowship Christian Academy (Food Service)

8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

Margarita’s Mexican Grill

5451 BOWMAN RD STE. 100 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

Central Fellowship Academy Gym (Food Service)

8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

Taco Bell

1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

Arby’s

975 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

Captain D’s

1342 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

Your Pie

1625 BASS RD STE 360 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

Mercer University Center Food Court

1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Howard Middle / High School (Food Service)

6600 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Northwoods Academy (Food Service)

709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Ingram Pye Elementary School (Food Service)

855 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Zheng’s Wok

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 220 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Wendy’s

1073 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Elam Alexander @ Burke (Food Service)

2051 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Macon Swirls

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Burger King

5441 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Tina Moe’s Kitchen LLC

3256 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Head Start @ Jones (Food Service)

2350 ALANDALE DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Dr. MLK Jr. Elementary School (Food Service)

1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers

5425 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Waffle House

5440 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Northeast High & Appling Middle School (Food Service)

1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Windsor Academy Cafeteria

4150 JONES RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Fairfield Inn (Food Service)

110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

James H Porter School Lunchroom

5802 SCHOOL RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Chen’s Wok 6

1080 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

H G Weaver Middle School (Food Service)

2570 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Westside High School (Food Service)

2851 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Wendy’s

1073 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

J H Heard Elementary (Food Service)

6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4035 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Watercrest Senior Living (Food Service)

111 PROVIDENCE BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Essential Bowls

5577 THOMASTON RD STE 100 MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Tenmii Japanese Eatery

1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Dodge County:

Domino’s

644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Jack’s Family Restaurant

5011 4TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Hancock County:

Hancock Central Middle / High School (Food Service)

11311 N HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

John Hancock Academy

1100 LINTON RD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

Houston County:

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

102 PLAZA DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

Main Street Bar

740 MAIN ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

Barberitos

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

Panera Bread

2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

Georgia Bob’s Barbecue

1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

McDonald’s

793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Chick-fil-A

790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

The Taco Shed

100 A HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Potato Po-ta-toe

778 HWY 96 STE 135 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

778 HWY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Calvillo Mexican Grill

1224 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Tres Martinez

114 MANOR CT STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering Inc.

519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Waffle House

2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Moose Lodge #1688 – Restaurant

417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Moose Lodge #1688 – Lounge

417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Krystal

10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Popeye’s

2300 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

The Phoenix at Lake Joy (Food Service)

100 LAKE CROSSING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Starbucks – Target

2929 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

No Name Chicken

2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

O’Charley’s

2990 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Chipotle Mexican Grill

133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Five Guys

133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

The Canopy at Warner Robins

120 LATHAM DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Chick-fil-A

3000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Caffe Vignette

107 ASSEMBLY LN BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Wendy’s

2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Uncle Maddio’s

133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Zaap Thai Street Food

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Jones County:

Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)

545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

Turner Woods Elementary (Food Service)

630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

Jones County Head Start

235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)

273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

I Love Country Buffet

300 W CLINTON ST STE 8 GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

Laurens County:

Papa’s Cooking – Mobile

1508 STONEWALL ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

Papa’s Cooking – Base

1508 STONEWALL ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

DP Wings – Base

712 FREDS LN DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

DP Wings – Mobile

712 FREDS LN DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

101 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Red Claw

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-2 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Biscuit Bros – Mobile

402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Monroe County:

Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)

23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

Papa John’s

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Moe’s

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Huddle House

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)

66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

La Quinta Inn (Food Service)

400 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Taco Bell

152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Peach County:

Wendy’s

318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Byron Head Start (Food Service)

104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Kay Road Elementary School (Food Service)

880 KAY RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Waffle House

241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Byron Elementary School (Food Service)

202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Byron Middle School (Food Service)

201 LINDA DRIVE BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)

700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)

1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Treutlen County:

KC’s Kitchen & Cafe

4037 S MAIN STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2023

Treutlen County School (Food Service)

7892 GA HWY 29 SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-14-2023

Twiggs County:

Slow Rolling – Base

115 S SECOND ST DANVILLE, GA 31017

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

Slow Rolling – Mobile

115 S SECOND ST DANVILLE, GA 31017

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

Washington County:

Quality Inn (Food Service)

508 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-15-2023

Wilkinson County:

Wilkinson County Head Start (Food Service)

138 PAPERMILL RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

Wilkinson Co. Middle /High School (Food Service)

11481 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

Wilkinson Co. Primary & Elementary School (Food Service)

12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2023

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.