Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 7-10

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Tuesday, September 7 and Friday, September 10, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

GWVH – Liberty Diner

2214 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021

Dairy Queen

1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021

Amici Italian Cafe

101 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021

Waffle House

3059 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

196 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021

Mama J’s Homecooking

1057 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021

Longhorn Steakhouse

2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021

Cottage Resources (Food Service)

1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021

China Wing

1071 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021

The Reel Grill

114 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021

Shima

140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021

Bibb County:

Taco Bell

945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 86 (improved from six days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

KFC

3837 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021

Taco Bell

4040 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021

Ramada Macon West (Food Service)

4755 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021

GEICO #1 (Food Service)

4295 OCMULGEE CAFE MACON, GA 31296

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021

GEICO #2 (Food Service)

4400 OCMULGEE CAFE MACON, GA 31296

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

120 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021

Circle K (Food Service)

4775 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021

Taco Bell

945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Inspection Score: 71 (improved on 9/13 follow-up; see above)

Inspection Date: 09-07-2021

CC Fish House

4032 CHAMBERS RD UNIT A MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021

Houston County:

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant

109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96 (improved from five days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

Parkwood Elementary School (Food Service)

503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021

Eagle Spring Elementary School (Food Service)

3591 HWY 41 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021

Westside Elementary School (Food Service)

205 N. PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021

Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)

589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021

Bahama Bob’s

2132 41 HWY N PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021

Super 8 (Food Service)

105 WOODCREST BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021

Island Pot

800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant

109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Inspection Score: 69 (improved on 9/13 follow-up; see above)

Inspection Date: 09-08-2021

McDonald’s

123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021

Nu-Way Weiners

1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021

Hill Top Elementary School (Food Service)

301 ROBERT BRYSON SMITH PKWY BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021

Shirley Hills Elementary School (Food Service)

300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021

Houston County WIN Academy (Food Service)

215 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021

Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)

1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021

Perdue Elementary School (Food Service)

115 SUTHERLIN DRIVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021

Perdue Primary School (Food Service)

150 BEAR COUNTRY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021

Hardee’s

2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021

Krystal

1071 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021

Del Taco

2766 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021

Laurens County:

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

101 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021

Monroe County:

The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)

6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021

Waffle House

286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021

Fox City Brewing Company

45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021

River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse (Food Service)

1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021

River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe

1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021

Peach County:

Wendy’s

309 S CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021

Treutlen County:

Treutlen County Head Start (Food Service)

1062 JENNINGS LN SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021

Dairy Queen

3973 E MAIN STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021

Washington County:

Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

652 FERNCREST DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021

Maricela’s Mexican Restaurant

100 COMMERCE ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021

Washington County Boys and Girls Club (Food Service)

320 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021

