Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 7-10
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Tuesday, September 7 and Friday, September 10, 2021.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Tuesday, September 7 and Friday, September 10, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
GWVH – Liberty Diner
2214 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021
Dairy Queen
1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021
Amici Italian Cafe
101 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021
Waffle House
3059 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
196 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021
Mama J’s Homecooking
1057 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021
Longhorn Steakhouse
2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021
Cottage Resources (Food Service)
1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021
China Wing
1071 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021
The Reel Grill
114 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021
Shima
140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021
Bibb County:
Taco Bell
945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 86 (improved from six days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
KFC
3837 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021
Taco Bell
4040 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021
Ramada Macon West (Food Service)
4755 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021
GEICO #1 (Food Service)
4295 OCMULGEE CAFE MACON, GA 31296
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021
GEICO #2 (Food Service)
4400 OCMULGEE CAFE MACON, GA 31296
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
120 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021
Circle K (Food Service)
4775 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021
Taco Bell
945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Inspection Score: 71 (improved on 9/13 follow-up; see above)
Inspection Date: 09-07-2021
CC Fish House
4032 CHAMBERS RD UNIT A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021
Houston County:
El Cotija Mexican Restaurant
109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96 (improved from five days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
Parkwood Elementary School (Food Service)
503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021
Eagle Spring Elementary School (Food Service)
3591 HWY 41 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021
Westside Elementary School (Food Service)
205 N. PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021
Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)
589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021
Bahama Bob’s
2132 41 HWY N PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021
Super 8 (Food Service)
105 WOODCREST BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021
Island Pot
800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021
El Cotija Mexican Restaurant
109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 69 (improved on 9/13 follow-up; see above)
Inspection Date: 09-08-2021
McDonald’s
123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021
Nu-Way Weiners
1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021
Hill Top Elementary School (Food Service)
301 ROBERT BRYSON SMITH PKWY BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021
Shirley Hills Elementary School (Food Service)
300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021
Houston County WIN Academy (Food Service)
215 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021
Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)
1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021
Perdue Elementary School (Food Service)
115 SUTHERLIN DRIVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021
Perdue Primary School (Food Service)
150 BEAR COUNTRY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021
Hardee’s
2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021
Krystal
1071 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021
Del Taco
2766 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021
Laurens County:
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
101 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021
Monroe County:
The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)
6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021
Waffle House
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2021
Fox City Brewing Company
45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021
River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse (Food Service)
1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021
River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe
1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021
Peach County:
Wendy’s
309 S CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2021
Treutlen County:
Treutlen County Head Start (Food Service)
1062 JENNINGS LN SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021
Dairy Queen
3973 E MAIN STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021
Washington County:
Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
652 FERNCREST DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021
Maricela’s Mexican Restaurant
100 COMMERCE ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021
Washington County Boys and Girls Club (Food Service)
320 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2021