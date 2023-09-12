Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 5-8

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Tuesday, September 5 and Friday, September 8, 2023.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Tuesday, September 5 and Friday, September 8, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

CSH-Cook Building (Food Service)

620 BROAD ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31062

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

AJ’s Hot Wings and More

2601 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

Huddle House

300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

The Crab Hut

2683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

Subway

1829 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

Huey Magoo’s

1972 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

Bibb County:

Billy’s Clubhouse

1580 FOREST HILL RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023

Bibb County School Nutrition Central Kitchen

2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023

S O A R (Food Service)

2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023

K’ S Fish & More

3047 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE A MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023

Taco Bell

170 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023

Krystal

3650 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023

Vineville Academy (Food Service)

1270 BIRCH ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

Dairy Queen

4760 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

Wendy’s

3630 RIVERSIDE DR. MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

Applebee’s

3652 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

5000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

Abundant Word of Grace Church (Food Service)

3396 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

Popeye’s

3980 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

Mac Food Service

1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

Georgia Academy for the Blind (Food Service)

2895 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

Arby’s

4500 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

Metz Culinary Management at Wesleyan College

4760 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

S&S Cafeteria

2626 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

Chick-fil-A

140 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

Krystal

3909 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

Brookdale Resource Center (Food Service)

3600 BROOKDALE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

Buffalo’s Cafe

5990 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

120 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

Papa John’s

4646 FORSYTH RD STE 115 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

Jimmy John’s

4650 FORSYTH RD STE 155 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

Bleckley County:

Royal Nutrition (Food Service)

205 E DYKES STREET COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

Dodge County:

Dairy Queen

1045 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023

Houston County:

Homer J. Walker Civic Center (Food Service)

700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023

Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant

632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023

Mossy Creek Middle School (Food Service)

200 DANNY CARPENTER DR KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023

Perdue Elementary (Food Service)

115 SUTHERLIN DRIVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023

Perdue Primary (Food Service)

150 BEAR COUNTRY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023

Jersey Mike’s Subs

133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023

Papa John’s Pizza

808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023

International Coffee & Smoothie Bar

2922 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023

El Jalisciense

1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

Zaxby’s

1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

Warner Robins Middle School (Food Service)

425 MARY LN WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

Shirley Hills Elementary (Food Service)

300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

Frog’s Greatest Sno – Mobile

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 360 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

Little Light Coffee Co. LLC

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 220 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

Frog’s Greatest Sno – Base of Operation

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 360 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

Medina’s Mexican Grill

1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD UNIT C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

Olive Garden

3020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

Feagin Mill Middle School (Food Service)

1200 FEAGIN MILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

Quail Run Elementary School (Food Service)

250 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

Olympia Gyros

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

A Taste Of Creole LLC – Mobile

56 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

A Taste Of Creole, LLC – Base of Operation

56 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

Laurens County:

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)

103 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

Irish Gifted Academy (Food Service)

1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023

Fairfield Inn and Suites (Food Service)

620 PINEHILL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

Monroe County:

Walt’s Cafeteria

10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023

Pizza Hut

53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

Asian Bites Hibachi on Wheels – Hong Kong Palace

465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

Waffle House

286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

Peach County:

Flavors Soulfood Eatery

313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023

Starbucks

321 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

Telfair County:

Helena Head Start (Food Service)

1301 HOMER AVE. HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County K-12 School (Food Service)

50 SNOWHILL BAPTIST CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.