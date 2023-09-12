Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 5-8
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Tuesday, September 5 and Friday, September 8, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
CSH-Cook Building (Food Service)
620 BROAD ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31062
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
AJ’s Hot Wings and More
2601 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
Huddle House
300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
The Crab Hut
2683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
Subway
1829 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
Huey Magoo’s
1972 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
Bibb County:
Billy’s Clubhouse
1580 FOREST HILL RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023
Bibb County School Nutrition Central Kitchen
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023
S O A R (Food Service)
2011 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023
K’ S Fish & More
3047 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE A MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023
Taco Bell
170 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023
Krystal
3650 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023
Vineville Academy (Food Service)
1270 BIRCH ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Dairy Queen
4760 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Wendy’s
3630 RIVERSIDE DR. MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Applebee’s
3652 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
5000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Abundant Word of Grace Church (Food Service)
3396 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Popeye’s
3980 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Mac Food Service
1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Georgia Academy for the Blind (Food Service)
2895 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
Arby’s
4500 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
Metz Culinary Management at Wesleyan College
4760 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
S&S Cafeteria
2626 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
Chick-fil-A
140 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
Krystal
3909 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
Brookdale Resource Center (Food Service)
3600 BROOKDALE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
Buffalo’s Cafe
5990 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
120 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
Papa John’s
4646 FORSYTH RD STE 115 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
Jimmy John’s
4650 FORSYTH RD STE 155 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
Bleckley County:
Royal Nutrition (Food Service)
205 E DYKES STREET COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
Dodge County:
Dairy Queen
1045 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023
Houston County:
Homer J. Walker Civic Center (Food Service)
700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023
Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant
632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023
Mossy Creek Middle School (Food Service)
200 DANNY CARPENTER DR KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023
Perdue Elementary (Food Service)
115 SUTHERLIN DRIVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023
Perdue Primary (Food Service)
150 BEAR COUNTRY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023
Jersey Mike’s Subs
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023
Papa John’s Pizza
808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023
International Coffee & Smoothie Bar
2922 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023
El Jalisciense
1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Zaxby’s
1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Warner Robins Middle School (Food Service)
425 MARY LN WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Shirley Hills Elementary (Food Service)
300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Frog’s Greatest Sno – Mobile
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 360 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Little Light Coffee Co. LLC
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 220 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Frog’s Greatest Sno – Base of Operation
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 360 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Medina’s Mexican Grill
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD UNIT C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Olive Garden
3020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
Feagin Mill Middle School (Food Service)
1200 FEAGIN MILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
Quail Run Elementary School (Food Service)
250 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
Olympia Gyros
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
A Taste Of Creole LLC – Mobile
56 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
A Taste Of Creole, LLC – Base of Operation
56 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
Laurens County:
Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
103 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Irish Gifted Academy (Food Service)
1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Fairfield Inn and Suites (Food Service)
620 PINEHILL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
Monroe County:
Walt’s Cafeteria
10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023
Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
Asian Bites Hibachi on Wheels – Hong Kong Palace
465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
Waffle House
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
Peach County:
Flavors Soulfood Eatery
313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2023
Starbucks
321 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
Telfair County:
Helena Head Start (Food Service)
1301 HOMER AVE. HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County K-12 School (Food Service)
50 SNOWHILL BAPTIST CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023