Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 19-23
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 19 and Friday, September 23, 2022.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 19 and Friday, September 23, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Saucy Saucy
231 KELLI LANE NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022
Big Daddy’s Sweet Treats
132 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2022
Shane’s Rib Shack
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Ricky’s Snak Shak – Thunder Rally
HWY 441 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Bibb County:
Outback Steakhouse
3899 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022
Archway Transitional Care Center (Food Service)
4373 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022
Clarion Inn / Suburban Extended Stay (Food Service)
105 N HOLIDAY DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022
Krystal
1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022
Taco Bell
945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022
Burger King
1188 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2022
Ole Times Country Buffet
1343 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2022
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
4970 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2022
Hong Kong Express
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2022
Parish on Cherry Street
580 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Fairfield Inn (Food Service)
110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Daiquiris & More
408 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Bleckley County:
Bleckley County Middle School (Food Service)
590 HWY 26 E COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Bleckley Head Start (Food Service)
168 E LEWIS ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Crawford County:
Camp Grace – Food
2559 WALKERS CHAPEL RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2022
Hancock County:
Straw’s B-B-Q
13232 HWY 16 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022
Houston County:
Olympia Skate Center (Food Service)
622 GREENBRIAR RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2022
Northside High School (Food Service)
926 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022
Quail Run Elementary School (Food Service)
250 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022
Wendy’s
1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022
The Kitchen
205 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022
Little Caesars
1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022
China Express
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022
American Legion Post 172 Lounge
1345 RADIO LOOP RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022
American Legion Post 172 Restaurant
1345 RADIO LOOP WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022
Northside Elementary School (Food Service)
305 SULLIVAN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022
Metropolis Grill
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 83 (improved from the days earlier; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022
Arby’s
2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022
Hibachi Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022
Pizza Hut
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022
McDonald’s
1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
Starbucks
2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
Mossy Creek Middle School (Food Service)
200 DANNY CARPENTER DR KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
Matt Arthur Elementary School (Food Service)
2500 HWY 127 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
Marco’s Pizza
405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
Little Debbies Bar & Grill
2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
Kin.D 96 Thai & Sushi
1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
96 Vietnamese Cuisine
810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
Island Pot
800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
Casa Mexico II
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Perdue Elementary School (Food Service)
115 SUTHERLIN DRIVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Perdue Primary School (Food Service)
150 BEAR COUNTRY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Metropolis Grill
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 75 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Relax Inn
103 MARSHALLVILLE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery
794 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Jersey Mike’s Subs
794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Little Caesars
602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
The Gym Cantina
1307 BALL ST UNIT 6 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Jasper County:
Backwoods Nutrition (Food Service)
113 S WARREN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022
Frank’s Restaurant
1811 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022
Washington Park Elementary School (Food Service)
721 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
Jones County:
Jones County Headstart (Food Service)
235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022
Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)
169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022
Jones County High School (Food Service)
339 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022
Lamar County:
Gordon State College – SARC (Food Service)
419 COLLEGE DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2022
Laurens County:
Cracker Barrel
104 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022
China Express
245 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022
Rick’s BBQ
114 WRIGHTSVILLE AVE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022
La Quinta Inn & Suites Dublin (Food Service)
101 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
Detox Smoothie & Juice Bar
402 A INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31040
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
Cali Shack – Mobile
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
Cali Shack – Base
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
East Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)
960 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2022
La Joya Mexican Restaurant
1501 RICE AVE STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Ruby Tuesday
2190 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Peach County:
Roots Plant Based Cafe
100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2022
Byron Head Start (Food Service)
104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Byron Middle School (Food Service)
201 LINDA DRIVE BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Pulaski County:
Peking
135 BROAD ST. HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022
Putnam County:
Georgia Butts
1137 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022
Great Waters Snack Bar
112 PLANTATION DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022
The Chefs Delight Sports Bar and Grill
113 HARMONY CROSSING STE 8 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022
Treutlen County:
Christian Family Center (Food Service)
21 OUTREACH LANE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022
Twiggs County:
Twiggs County Senior Center (Food Service)
400 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022
Upson County:
Hometown Nutrition (Food Service)
106 EAST MAIN ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022
Dairy Queen
304 NORTH CENTER ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
Aviano’s
1021 U S HWY 19 NORTH STE 1 THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
Washington County:
Brentwood School (Food Service)
725 LINTON RD PO BOX 955 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
652 FERNCREST DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022
Wilcox County:
Rochelle Nutrition Center & Wilcox Head Start (Food Service)
402 2ND AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022