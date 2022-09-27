Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 19-23

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 19 and Friday, September 23, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Saucy Saucy

231 KELLI LANE NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022

Big Daddy’s Sweet Treats

132 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2022

Shane’s Rib Shack

2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Ricky’s Snak Shak – Thunder Rally

HWY 441 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Bibb County:

Outback Steakhouse

3899 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022

Archway Transitional Care Center (Food Service)

4373 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022

Clarion Inn / Suburban Extended Stay (Food Service)

105 N HOLIDAY DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022

Krystal

1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022

Taco Bell

945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022

Burger King

1188 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2022

Ole Times Country Buffet

1343 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2022

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

4970 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2022

Hong Kong Express

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2022

Parish on Cherry Street

580 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Fairfield Inn (Food Service)

110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Daiquiris & More

408 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Bleckley County:

Bleckley County Middle School (Food Service)

590 HWY 26 E COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Bleckley Head Start (Food Service)

168 E LEWIS ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Crawford County:

Camp Grace – Food

2559 WALKERS CHAPEL RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2022

Hancock County:

Straw’s B-B-Q

13232 HWY 16 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022

Houston County:

Olympia Skate Center (Food Service)

622 GREENBRIAR RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-24-2022

Northside High School (Food Service)

926 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022

Quail Run Elementary School (Food Service)

250 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022

Wendy’s

1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022

The Kitchen

205 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022

Little Caesars

1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022

China Express

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022

American Legion Post 172 Lounge

1345 RADIO LOOP RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022

American Legion Post 172 Restaurant

1345 RADIO LOOP WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022

Northside Elementary School (Food Service)

305 SULLIVAN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022

Metropolis Grill

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 83 (improved from the days earlier; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022

Arby’s

2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022

Hibachi Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022

Pizza Hut

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022

McDonald’s

1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

Starbucks

2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

Mossy Creek Middle School (Food Service)

200 DANNY CARPENTER DR KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

Matt Arthur Elementary School (Food Service)

2500 HWY 127 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

Marco’s Pizza

405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

Little Debbies Bar & Grill

2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

Kin.D 96 Thai & Sushi

1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

96 Vietnamese Cuisine

810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

Island Pot

800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

Casa Mexico II

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Perdue Elementary School (Food Service)

115 SUTHERLIN DRIVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Perdue Primary School (Food Service)

150 BEAR COUNTRY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Metropolis Grill

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Inspection Score: 75 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Relax Inn

103 MARSHALLVILLE RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery

794 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Jersey Mike’s Subs

794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Little Caesars

602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

The Gym Cantina

1307 BALL ST UNIT 6 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Jasper County:

Backwoods Nutrition (Food Service)

113 S WARREN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022

Frank’s Restaurant

1811 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022

Washington Park Elementary School (Food Service)

721 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

Jones County:

Jones County Headstart (Food Service)

235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022

Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)

169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022

Jones County High School (Food Service)

339 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022

Lamar County:

Gordon State College – SARC (Food Service)

419 COLLEGE DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2022

Laurens County:

Cracker Barrel

104 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022

China Express

245 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022

Rick’s BBQ

114 WRIGHTSVILLE AVE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022

La Quinta Inn & Suites Dublin (Food Service)

101 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

Detox Smoothie & Juice Bar

402 A INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31040

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

Cali Shack – Mobile

402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

Cali Shack – Base

402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

East Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)

960 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2022

La Joya Mexican Restaurant

1501 RICE AVE STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Ruby Tuesday

2190 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Peach County:

Roots Plant Based Cafe

100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2022

Byron Head Start (Food Service)

104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Byron Middle School (Food Service)

201 LINDA DRIVE BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Pulaski County:

Peking

135 BROAD ST. HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022

Putnam County:

Georgia Butts

1137 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022

Great Waters Snack Bar

112 PLANTATION DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-23-2022

The Chefs Delight Sports Bar and Grill

113 HARMONY CROSSING STE 8 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022

Treutlen County:

Christian Family Center (Food Service)

21 OUTREACH LANE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2022

Twiggs County:

Twiggs County Senior Center (Food Service)

400 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022

Upson County:

Hometown Nutrition (Food Service)

106 EAST MAIN ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-22-2022

Dairy Queen

304 NORTH CENTER ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

Aviano’s

1021 U S HWY 19 NORTH STE 1 THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

Washington County:

Brentwood School (Food Service)

725 LINTON RD PO BOX 955 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

652 FERNCREST DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

Wilcox County:

Rochelle Nutrition Center & Wilcox Head Start (Food Service)

402 2ND AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2022

