Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 13-17
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 13 and Friday, September 17, 2021.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 13 and Friday, September 17, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Burger King
2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Octagon Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Fellowship Home at Meriwether (Food Service)
10 MERIWETHER PLACE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Octagon Extreme Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Jalisco Mexican Grill #2
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (Food Service)
119 OLD MONTICELLO RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Kentucky Fried Chicken
2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Huddle House
208 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Panda Express
2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Sonic Drive-In
1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Papa John’s
1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
That Way Wings
335 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Huey Magoo’s
1972 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Milly Smoke Cafe Grand Opening
2485 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Blackbird Coffee
114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021
Savannah Court of Milledgeville (Food Service)
61 MARSHALL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021
Navicent Health Baldwin (Food Service)
821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021
The Crazy Chic
620 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021
IHOP
2598 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
Goodie Gallery
812 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
Freddy’s Frozen Custard
1671 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
Bibb County:
Nu-Way Weiners
921 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Polly’s La Mesa
3439 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
4970 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Subway
4831 OCMLGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Watercrest Senior Living (Food Service)
111 PROVIDENCE BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Dairy Queen
4471 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Super 8 Macon West (Food Service)
4765 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Chili’s Bar & Grill
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
2574 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96 (follow-up from 9/14; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Marco’s Pizza
2910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
2574 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Inspection Score: 72 (improved on 9/15 follow-up; see above)
Inspection Date: 09-14-2021
Dua Fish Tank Macon LLC
781 SPRING ST STE 105 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4709 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4615 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
Taco Bell
945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4681 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
Arby’s
975 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
M. Vince Nail Spa (Food Service)
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 438 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
Crawford County:
Camp Grace
2559 WALKERS CHAPEL RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Hancock County:
Hancock Central Middle/High School (Food Service)
11311 N HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Hancock County Detention Center (Food Service)
67 SPRING ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
M.E. Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)
11145 N HWY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Houston County:
Centerville Head Start (Food Service)
1009 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Tucker Head Start (Food Service)
313 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Elberta Head Start (Food Service)
708 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
GiGi’s Comfort Food
103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia
736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
CRU (Food Service)
85 HWY 247 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
El Jalisciense
1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Wok N Roll
789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Matt Arthur Elementary School (Food Service)
2500 HWY 127 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Krystal
10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
McDonald’s
793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Perry High School (Food Service)
1307 NORTH AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Langston Road Elementary School (Food Service)
315 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
102 PLAZA DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Fried Green Tomatoes
747 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021
Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ
811 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021
Subway
703 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021
Greek Village II
1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021
The Taco Shed
100 A HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021
My Father’s Place
2507 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021
Yami Yami
770 HIGHWAY 96 STE 245 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021
Jameson Inn (Food Service)
200 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021
Wing Town
1807 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021
El Cotija Mexican Restaurant
109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering
519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
Lake Joy Elementary School (Food Service)
985 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
Lake Joy Primary School (Food Service)
995 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
The Foodie King – Mobile & Base of Operation
6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
American Philly and Wings II
1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
Jones County:
Jones County High School (Food Service)
339 CUMSLO RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Turner Woods Elementary School (Food Service)
630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)
365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)
273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Hot Corner Nutrition (Food Service)
300 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)
545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Bent Axle Neighborhood Grille
125 WEST CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Laurens County:
Lulu’s Cafe
946 SALTER SQUARE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Monroe County:
McDonald’s
250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Beyond Expectations
281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Morgan’s BBQ
100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Wendy’s
177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Sol Tacos & Tequila
12 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Marrow 41
7248 ALEXANDRA CT MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Walt’s Cafeteria
10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021
Monroe County Senior Center (Food Service)
515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)
88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
Peach County:
Boy Scouts of America Camp Benjamin Hawkins (Food Service)
2251 BOY SCOUT RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Putnam County:
Subway
201 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Putnam County Primary School (Food Service)
162 OLD GLENWOOD SPRINGS RD SE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Putnam County Middle School (Food Service)
140 SPARTA HWY SE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021
Southern Delight Cafeteria
104 OCONEE ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Treutlen County:
Treutlen County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)
4931 W LOUISIANA AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
Twiggs County:
Jeffersonville Elementary School (Food Service)
878 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Twiggs County Middle/High School (Food Service)
375 WATSON DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021
Washington County:
Captain D’s
713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Zaxby’s
713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Food Service)
733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Smith Medical Nursing Care Center (Food Service)
501 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
McDonald’s
702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021
Wheeler County:
Bridges of Hope V (Food Service)
71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021
Wilkinson County:
Wilkinson County Head Start (Food Service)
138 PAPERMILL RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021
Our Place
236 MILLEDGEVILLE HWY GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021