Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 13-17

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 13 and Friday, September 17, 2021.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 13 and Friday, September 17, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Burger King

2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Octagon Cafe

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Fellowship Home at Meriwether (Food Service)

10 MERIWETHER PLACE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Octagon Extreme Cafe

2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Jalisco Mexican Grill #2

2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (Food Service)

119 OLD MONTICELLO RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Kentucky Fried Chicken

2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Huddle House

208 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Panda Express

2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Sonic Drive-In

1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Papa John’s

1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

That Way Wings

335 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Huey Magoo’s

1972 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Milly Smoke Cafe Grand Opening

2485 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Blackbird Coffee

114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021

Savannah Court of Milledgeville (Food Service)

61 MARSHALL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021

Navicent Health Baldwin (Food Service)

821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021

The Crazy Chic

620 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021

IHOP

2598 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

Goodie Gallery

812 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

1671 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

Bibb County:

Nu-Way Weiners

921 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Polly’s La Mesa

3439 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

4970 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Subway

4831 OCMLGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Watercrest Senior Living (Food Service)

111 PROVIDENCE BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Dairy Queen

4471 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Super 8 Macon West (Food Service)

4765 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Chili’s Bar & Grill

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

2574 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96 (follow-up from 9/14; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Marco’s Pizza

2910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 68

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

2574 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Inspection Score: 72 (improved on 9/15 follow-up; see above)

Inspection Date: 09-14-2021

Dua Fish Tank Macon LLC

781 SPRING ST STE 105 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021

Econo Lodge Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4709 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4615 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

Taco Bell

945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4681 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

Arby’s

975 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

M. Vince Nail Spa (Food Service)

5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 438 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

Crawford County:

Camp Grace

2559 WALKERS CHAPEL RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Hancock County:

Hancock Central Middle/High School (Food Service)

11311 N HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Hancock County Detention Center (Food Service)

67 SPRING ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

M.E. Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)

11145 N HWY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Houston County:

Centerville Head Start (Food Service)

1009 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Tucker Head Start (Food Service)

313 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Elberta Head Start (Food Service)

708 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

GiGi’s Comfort Food

103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia

736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

CRU (Food Service)

85 HWY 247 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

El Jalisciense

1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Wok N Roll

789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Matt Arthur Elementary School (Food Service)

2500 HWY 127 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Krystal

10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

McDonald’s

793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Perry High School (Food Service)

1307 NORTH AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Langston Road Elementary School (Food Service)

315 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

102 PLAZA DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Fried Green Tomatoes

747 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021

Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ

811 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021

Subway

703 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021

Greek Village II

1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021

The Taco Shed

100 A HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021

My Father’s Place

2507 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021

Yami Yami

770 HIGHWAY 96 STE 245 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021

Jameson Inn (Food Service)

200 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021

Wing Town

1807 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant

109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering

519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

Lake Joy Elementary School (Food Service)

985 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

Lake Joy Primary School (Food Service)

995 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

The Foodie King – Mobile & Base of Operation

6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

American Philly and Wings II

1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

Jones County:

Jones County High School (Food Service)

339 CUMSLO RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Turner Woods Elementary School (Food Service)

630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)

365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)

273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Hot Corner Nutrition (Food Service)

300 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)

545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Bent Axle Neighborhood Grille

125 WEST CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Laurens County:

Lulu’s Cafe

946 SALTER SQUARE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Monroe County:

McDonald’s

250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Beyond Expectations

281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Morgan’s BBQ

100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Wendy’s

177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Sol Tacos & Tequila

12 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Marrow 41

7248 ALEXANDRA CT MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Walt’s Cafeteria

10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021

Monroe County Senior Center (Food Service)

515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)

88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

Peach County:

Boy Scouts of America Camp Benjamin Hawkins (Food Service)

2251 BOY SCOUT RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Putnam County:

Subway

201 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Putnam County Primary School (Food Service)

162 OLD GLENWOOD SPRINGS RD SE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Putnam County Middle School (Food Service)

140 SPARTA HWY SE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2021

Southern Delight Cafeteria

104 OCONEE ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Treutlen County:

Treutlen County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)

4931 W LOUISIANA AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

Twiggs County:

Jeffersonville Elementary School (Food Service)

878 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Twiggs County Middle/High School (Food Service)

375 WATSON DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2021

Washington County:

Captain D’s

713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Zaxby’s

713 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Food Service)

733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Smith Medical Nursing Care Center (Food Service)

501 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

McDonald’s

702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2021

Wheeler County:

Bridges of Hope V (Food Service)

71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2021

Wilkinson County:

Wilkinson County Head Start (Food Service)

138 PAPERMILL RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Our Place

236 MILLEDGEVILLE HWY GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2021

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.