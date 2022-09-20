Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 12-16

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 12 and Friday, September 16, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Little Caesar’s

1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Dunkin’ Donuts / Baskin Robbins

1966 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)

325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)

313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

116 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Bibb County:

Quality Inn (Food Service)

4630 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Cherry Blossom Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

4630 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Hong Kong Express

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Taco Bell

5571 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Waffle House

4285 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

St. Joseph’s School (Food Service)

905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Marco’s Pizza

6394 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)

150 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Amstar Cinema 16 B (Food Service)

5996 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

WNB Factory

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Sleep Inn (Food Service)

3928 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

McDonald’s

6210 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3944 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Wing Topia

5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-20222

Bleckley County:

Scott’s Bar-B-Que

425 GA HIGHWAY 87 N COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Dodge County:

KFC/Taco Bell

1020 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Hancock County:

Prince’s Burgers, Wings & Pizza

12834 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Houston County:

Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse

733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

American Deli

494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

ABC Catering – Mobile

101 BLUECOAT TRL BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Starbucks – Kroger

3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Seoul House Korean Restaurant

128 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Food Service)

1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Firehouse Subs

206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

American Deli

1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Taco Bell

1500 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Howard Johnson (Food Service)

100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Tasty Crab House

2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Social Kitchen + Cocktails

2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Big D’s Smokehouse & Grill

280 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Parkwood Elementary School (Food Service)

503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Westside Elementary School (Food Service)

205 N. PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Jimmy John’s

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Phatboy’z Smokehouse

1009 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Subway

600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Warner Robins Middle School (Food Service)

425 MARY LN WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Shirley Hills Elementary School (Food Service)

300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

China Buffet

608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Waffle House

1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

American Deli

494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Kona Ice of Houston County – Base & Mobile

205 DENTAL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

The Gym Cantina – Base & Mobile

1307 BALL ST UNIT 6 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Perrydise Nutrition (Food Service)

1203 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Jasper County:

Jasper County Primary School (Food Service)

495 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Jack’s

8555 W 16 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Jones County:

Taco Bell

221 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Laurens County:

Starbucks – Kroger

1100 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Red Claw

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-2 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Max’s Treats

1330 LAKEWAY RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant

1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Hillcrest Elementary School (Food Service)

1100 EDGEWOOD AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Eden Nutrition (Food Service)

2036 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Minute Grill

106 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Burger King

1618 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Waffle House

108 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Your Pi

116 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Monroe County:

Georgia Bob’s

114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Hardee’s

260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Waffle House

444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Starbucks @ Ingles

260 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Putnam County:

Putnam County Primary School (Food Service)

162 OLD GLENWOOD SPRINGS RD SE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Putnam County Elementary School (Food Service)

314 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Burger King

100 SARA LEE DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Twiggs County:

Twiggs Academy (Food Service)

961 HAMLIN FLOYD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Jeffersonville Elementary School (Food Service)

878 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Upson County:

Pressed for Tea

108 N CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Wilkinson County:

Rise and Shine Country Cafe

236 MILLEDGEVILLE HWY GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

