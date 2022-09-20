Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 12-16
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 12 and Friday, September 16, 2022.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Little Caesar’s
1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022
Dunkin’ Donuts / Baskin Robbins
1966 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022
Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)
325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022
Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)
313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
116 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
Bibb County:
Quality Inn (Food Service)
4630 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022
Cherry Blossom Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
4630 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022
Hong Kong Express
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022
Taco Bell
5571 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022
Waffle House
4285 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022
St. Joseph’s School (Food Service)
905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022
Marco’s Pizza
6394 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022
Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)
150 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022
Amstar Cinema 16 B (Food Service)
5996 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
WNB Factory
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
Sleep Inn (Food Service)
3928 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
McDonald’s
6210 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3944 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
Wing Topia
5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-20222
Bleckley County:
Scott’s Bar-B-Que
425 GA HIGHWAY 87 N COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
Dodge County:
KFC/Taco Bell
1020 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022
Hancock County:
Prince’s Burgers, Wings & Pizza
12834 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
Houston County:
Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse
733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022
American Deli
494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022
ABC Catering – Mobile
101 BLUECOAT TRL BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022
Starbucks – Kroger
3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022
Seoul House Korean Restaurant
128 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022
Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Food Service)
1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022
Firehouse Subs
206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022
American Deli
1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022
Taco Bell
1500 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022
Howard Johnson (Food Service)
100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022
Tasty Crab House
2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022
Social Kitchen + Cocktails
2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022
Big D’s Smokehouse & Grill
280 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022
Parkwood Elementary School (Food Service)
503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022
Westside Elementary School (Food Service)
205 N. PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022
Jimmy John’s
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022
Phatboy’z Smokehouse
1009 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022
Subway
600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
Warner Robins Middle School (Food Service)
425 MARY LN WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
Shirley Hills Elementary School (Food Service)
300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
China Buffet
608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
Waffle House
1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
American Deli
494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
Kona Ice of Houston County – Base & Mobile
205 DENTAL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
The Gym Cantina – Base & Mobile
1307 BALL ST UNIT 6 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
Perrydise Nutrition (Food Service)
1203 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
Jasper County:
Jasper County Primary School (Food Service)
495 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022
Jack’s
8555 W 16 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022
Jones County:
Taco Bell
221 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022
Laurens County:
Starbucks – Kroger
1100 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022
Red Claw
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-2 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022
Max’s Treats
1330 LAKEWAY RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022
Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant
1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022
Hillcrest Elementary School (Food Service)
1100 EDGEWOOD AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022
Eden Nutrition (Food Service)
2036 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022
Minute Grill
106 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
Burger King
1618 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
Waffle House
108 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
Your Pi
116 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
Monroe County:
Georgia Bob’s
114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022
Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022
Waffle House
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022
Starbucks @ Ingles
260 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022
Putnam County:
Putnam County Primary School (Food Service)
162 OLD GLENWOOD SPRINGS RD SE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022
Putnam County Elementary School (Food Service)
314 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022
Burger King
100 SARA LEE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022
Twiggs County:
Twiggs Academy (Food Service)
961 HAMLIN FLOYD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022
Jeffersonville Elementary School (Food Service)
878 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022
Upson County:
Pressed for Tea
108 N CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022
Wilkinson County:
Rise and Shine Country Cafe
236 MILLEDGEVILLE HWY GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022