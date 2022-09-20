Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 12-16

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 12 and Friday, September 16, 2022.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Little Caesar’s
1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Dunkin’ Donuts / Baskin Robbins
1966 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)
325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)
313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Georgia Bob’s BBQ
116 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

 

Bibb County:

Quality Inn (Food Service)
4630 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Cherry Blossom Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
4630 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Hong Kong Express
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Taco Bell
5571 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Waffle House
4285 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

St. Joseph’s School (Food Service)
905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Marco’s Pizza
6394 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)
150 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Amstar Cinema 16 B (Food Service)
5996 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

WNB Factory
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Sleep Inn (Food Service)
3928 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

McDonald’s
6210 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3944 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Wing Topia
5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-20222

 

Bleckley County:

Scott’s Bar-B-Que
425 GA HIGHWAY 87 N COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

 

Dodge County:

KFC/Taco Bell
1020 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

 

Hancock County:

Prince’s Burgers, Wings & Pizza
12834 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

 

Houston County:

Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse
733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

American Deli
494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

ABC Catering – Mobile
101 BLUECOAT TRL BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Starbucks – Kroger
3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Seoul House Korean Restaurant
128 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Food Service)
1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Firehouse Subs
206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

American Deli
1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Taco Bell
1500 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Howard Johnson (Food Service)
100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Tasty Crab House
2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Social Kitchen + Cocktails
2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Big D’s Smokehouse & Grill
280 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Parkwood Elementary School (Food Service)
503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Westside Elementary School (Food Service)
205 N. PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Jimmy John’s
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Phatboy’z Smokehouse
1009 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Subway
600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Warner Robins Middle School (Food Service)
425 MARY LN WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Shirley Hills Elementary School (Food Service)
300 MARY LANE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

China Buffet
608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Waffle House
1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

American Deli
494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Kona Ice of Houston County – Base & Mobile
205 DENTAL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

The Gym Cantina – Base & Mobile
1307 BALL ST UNIT 6 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Perrydise Nutrition (Food Service)
1203 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

 

Jasper County:

Jasper County Primary School (Food Service)
495 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Jack’s
8555 W 16 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

 

Jones County:

Taco Bell
221 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

 

Laurens County:

Starbucks – Kroger
1100 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Red Claw
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-2 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Max’s Treats
1330 LAKEWAY RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant
1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Hillcrest Elementary School (Food Service)
1100 EDGEWOOD AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Eden Nutrition (Food Service)
2036 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Minute Grill
106 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Burger King
1618 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Waffle House
108 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

Your Pi
116 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

 

Monroe County:

Georgia Bob’s
114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

Waffle House
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Starbucks @ Ingles
260 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2022

 

Putnam County:

Putnam County Primary School (Food Service)
162 OLD GLENWOOD SPRINGS RD SE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Putnam County Elementary School (Food Service)
314 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Burger King
100 SARA LEE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-15-2022

Twiggs County:

Twiggs Academy (Food Service)
961 HAMLIN FLOYD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

Jeffersonville Elementary School (Food Service)
878 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

 

Upson County:

Pressed for Tea
108 N CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2022

 

Wilkinson County:

Rise and Shine Country Cafe
236 MILLEDGEVILLE HWY GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2022

