Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 11-15
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 11 and Friday, September 15, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
The Local Yolkal Cafe
117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
WNB Factory
2485 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
Greene Street Pool Tavern
120 W GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
Aubri Lane’s Restaurant
3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023
Cafe Central
500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Overview Community Action Agency (Food Service)
290 LINDA DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Savannah Court of Milledgeville (Food Service)
61 MARSHALL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Baldwin State Prison (Food Service)
140 LAYING FARM RD HARDWICK, GA 31034
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Surcheros
108 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Bibb County:
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4615 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
Chic-fil-A
1569 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
Christ Church (Food Service)
582 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
Shane’s Rib Shack
1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
Bearfoot Tavern
468 2ND ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
Hickman’s
6351 ZEBULON RD STE A MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
Fincher’s Barbecue and Catering
5627 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023
Dairy Queen
1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023
CC Fish House
4032 CHAMBERS RD UNIT A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023
Subway
6020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023
Krystal
1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023
Tucker’s Barbecue and Drive-In
4591 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Barnes & Noble (Food Service)
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Texas Roadhouse
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Hong Kong Garden
3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE E MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Jersey Mike’s Subs
5005 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
5010 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Church’s Chicken
5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 61
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Burger King
3820 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
KFC
190 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Parish on Cherry Street
580 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Mr. E’s Sports Bar and Grill
5630 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Z Beans Coffee
1635 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
McDonald’s
6210 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Barberitos
652 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Fajitas Mexican Grill # 2
6012 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Wing Man
5615 HOUSTON RD UNIT 2 MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Dunkin Donuts
1068 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Wing Topia
5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Dodge County:
Golden’s Personal Care (Food Service)
257 GOLDEN RD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
MGA – Runway Cafe
71 AIRPORT RD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
Eastman Nutrition (Food Service)
405 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Houston County:
Langston Road Elementary School (Food Service)
315 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
Happy China
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
My Father’s Place
2507 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
Langston Road Primary School (Food Service)
325 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
Perry High School (Food Service)
1307 NORTH AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023
Westfield School Cafeteria
2005 US HWY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023
Dunkin Donuts
866 HWY 96 STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023
Papa John’s
322 NORTH PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023
Cinnaholic
810 HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023
Spudz
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 110 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023
Acai and Smoothie Fusion
115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023
Happy Hour Workshop (Food Service)
802 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Happy Hour School (Food Service)
200 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Perry Middle School (Food Service)
495 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Houston Lake Country Club – Lounge
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Perry Head Start (Food Service)
905 EVERGREEN ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Salsa’s Mexican Grill
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Southern Pines (Food Service)
801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Mobile
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
794 HWY 96 STE 108 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Salsa’s Mexican Grill #2
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
The Swanson
933 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Warner Robins High School (Food Service)
401 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
CB Watson Primary School (Food Service)
61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Cook Out
1340 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Candy Sky Concessions
120 ELAINE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Kung Fu Tea
810 HWY 96 STE 2000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Jones County:
Subway
285 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
Marco’s Pizza
198 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Laurens County:
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
2192 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023
Dunkin Donuts
2181 US HWY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023
Papa John’s
1110 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Irish Gifted Academy – Middle
1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Dunkin Donuts
1949 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Monroe County:
Waffle House
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
Monroe County Jail (Food Service)
145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023
Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Zaxby’s
321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)
88 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Starbucks
318 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Peach County:
Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
478 Country Buffet
311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023
Treutlen County:
Treutlen County Head Start (Food Service)
1062 JENNINGS LN SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023
Twiggs County:
Kane’s BBQ – Mobile
289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Kane’s BBQ – Base of Operations
289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Washington County:
Zaxby’s
600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County Senior Center (Food Service)
5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023