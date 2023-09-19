Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 11-15

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 11 and Friday, September 15, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

The Local Yolkal Cafe

117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

WNB Factory

2485 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

Greene Street Pool Tavern

120 W GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

Aubri Lane’s Restaurant

3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023

Cafe Central

500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Overview Community Action Agency (Food Service)

290 LINDA DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Savannah Court of Milledgeville (Food Service)

61 MARSHALL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Baldwin State Prison (Food Service)

140 LAYING FARM RD HARDWICK, GA 31034

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Surcheros

108 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Bibb County:

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4615 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

Chic-fil-A

1569 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

Christ Church (Food Service)

582 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

Shane’s Rib Shack

1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

Bearfoot Tavern

468 2ND ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

Hickman’s

6351 ZEBULON RD STE A MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

Fincher’s Barbecue and Catering

5627 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023

Dairy Queen

1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023

CC Fish House

4032 CHAMBERS RD UNIT A MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023

Subway

6020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023

Krystal

1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023

Tucker’s Barbecue and Drive-In

4591 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Barnes & Noble (Food Service)

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Texas Roadhouse

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Hong Kong Garden

3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE E MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Jersey Mike’s Subs

5005 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)

5010 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Church’s Chicken

5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 61

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Burger King

3820 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

KFC

190 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Parish on Cherry Street

580 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Mr. E’s Sports Bar and Grill

5630 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Z Beans Coffee

1635 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

McDonald’s

6210 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Barberitos

652 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Fajitas Mexican Grill # 2

6012 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Wing Man

5615 HOUSTON RD UNIT 2 MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Dunkin Donuts

1068 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Wing Topia

5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Dodge County:

Golden’s Personal Care (Food Service)

257 GOLDEN RD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

MGA – Runway Cafe

71 AIRPORT RD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

Eastman Nutrition (Food Service)

405 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Houston County:

Langston Road Elementary School (Food Service)

315 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

Happy China

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

My Father’s Place

2507 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

Langston Road Primary School (Food Service)

325 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

Perry High School (Food Service)

1307 NORTH AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023

Westfield School Cafeteria

2005 US HWY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023

Dunkin Donuts

866 HWY 96 STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023

Papa John’s

322 NORTH PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023

Cinnaholic

810 HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023

Spudz

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 110 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023

Acai and Smoothie Fusion

115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023

Happy Hour Workshop (Food Service)

802 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Happy Hour School (Food Service)

200 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Perry Middle School (Food Service)

495 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Houston Lake Country Club – Lounge

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Perry Head Start (Food Service)

905 EVERGREEN ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Salsa’s Mexican Grill

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Southern Pines (Food Service)

801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Mobile

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

794 HWY 96 STE 108 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Salsa’s Mexican Grill #2

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

The Swanson

933 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Warner Robins High School (Food Service)

401 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

CB Watson Primary School (Food Service)

61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Cook Out

1340 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Candy Sky Concessions

120 ELAINE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Kung Fu Tea

810 HWY 96 STE 2000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Jones County:

Subway

285 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

Marco’s Pizza

198 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Laurens County:

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

2192 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023

Dunkin Donuts

2181 US HWY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023

Papa John’s

1110 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Irish Gifted Academy – Middle

1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Dunkin Donuts

1949 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Monroe County:

Waffle House

444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

Monroe County Jail (Food Service)

145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-13-2023

Hardee’s

260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Zaxby’s

321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)

88 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Starbucks

318 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Peach County:

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)

101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

478 Country Buffet

311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-14-2023

Treutlen County:

Treutlen County Head Start (Food Service)

1062 JENNINGS LN SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

Twiggs County:

Kane’s BBQ – Mobile

289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Kane’s BBQ – Base of Operations

289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Washington County:

Zaxby’s

600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-12-2023

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Senior Center (Food Service)

5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2023

