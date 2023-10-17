Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 9-13

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 9 and Friday, October 13, 2023.
Tucker Sargent,
restaurant report card

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 9 and Friday, October 13, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

 

Baldwin County:

Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)
325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)
313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Domino’s
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering
1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Cookout
1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Buffington’s
120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Hong Kong Express
2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Duke’s Dawg House
162 SINCLAIR MARINA RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

McDonald’s
611 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

 

 

Bibb County:

El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

The Oaks At Peake Assisted Living (Food Service)
400 FOSTER RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

WNB Factory
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 67
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Krystal
892 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Hotel Forty Five Autograph Collection
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Reckon Coffee and Wine Bar
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Hightales Roof Top Bar
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Super 8 Macon West (Food Service)
4765 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Friends of Macon (Food Service)
7405 INDUSTRIAL HWY MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Motley Community Store (Food Service)
901 MAYNARD ST MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Nu-Way Weiners
148 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Econo Lodge Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4709 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

New China Express
1493 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 66
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Residence Inn (Food Service)
3900 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Atrium Navicent Health – Pine Pointe Hospice (Food Service)
6261 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Chipotle Mexican Grill
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

The Juicy Crab
168 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 20 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Rock N Roll Sushi
5791 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Wagers
3914 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

KFC
4030 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Natalia’s
201 NORTH MACON ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Mid Town Daiquiri Bar & Grill
4376 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Sakura Hibachi & Poke
5585 THOMASTON RD A300 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Crooklyn New York Caribbean Cuisine
3924 PIONONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

 

 

Crawford County:

Roberta HealthCare Center (Food Service)
420 MYRTLE DR ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Champion’s Restaurant
277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Subway
20 E CRUSSELLE ST PO BOX 594 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Frozen Joe’s LLC
86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

 

 

Hancock County:

Hancock County State Prison (Food Service)
701 PRISON ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Prison Employee Dining Hall
701 PRISON BLVD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Aishia’s Seafood and Wings
8048 HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Handsome & Greta
11658 HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

 

 

Houston County:

Popeye’s
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Dunkin’ Donuts
825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

TNT’s Kitchen – Base of Operation
2525 MOODY RD APT 117 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Huddle House
215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Summer’s Landing of W.R. (Food Service)
600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

The Lodge (Food Service)
200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Jersey Mike’s Subs
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

The Butcher Shop (Food Service)
1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Wrap & Kebab
103 GUNN RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Suite 616 (Food Service)
2191 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Zaxby’s
505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

 

 

Jones County:

Trish Ann’s
102 BOWEN HILL RD HADDOCK, GA 31033
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Jarochos Mexican Bar and Grill
216 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

 

 

Laurens County:

Cali Shack – Mobile
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Cali Shack – Mobile Base
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Biscuit Bros – Base
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Biscuit Bros – Mobile Unit
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

East Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)
960 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

East Laurens Primary School (Food Service)
950 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

 

 

Monroe County:

Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)
4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

High Falls Wings Depot
4992 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Subway – Walmart
180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

The Brickyard at Riverside, Inc. (Food Service)
6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Dunkin’ Donuts
171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Starbucks – Ingles
260 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

 

 

Peach County:

Waffle House
301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Zaxby’s
400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Subway
305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Kountry Boi Wingz, LLC
1198 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Prominent Bar and Restaurant
315 GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

 

 

Telfair County:

Subway
3346 E GOLDEN ISLES HWY LUMBER CITY, GA 31549
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Mimi’s on Main
6TH MAIN STREET LUMBER CITY, GA 31549
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

 

 

Washington County:

Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub
133 E HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

 

 

Wilcox County:

Rochelle Nutrition Center & Wilcox Head Start (Food Service)
402 2ND AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Wilcox County PK – 12 School (Food Service)
1358 HWY 215 S ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Subway
1483 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

 

 

Wilkinson County:

Boehner’s Front Porch
260 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Baldwin County, Bibb County, Bleckley County, Crawford County, Dodge County, Dooly County, Featured, Hancock County, Health, Houston County, Johnson County, Jones County, Laurens County, Local News, Macon County, Monroe County, Peach County, Pulaski County, Restaurant Report Card, Taylor County, Telfair County, Treutlen County, Twiggs County, Washington County, Wheeler County, Wilcox County, Wilkinson County
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related

Recipe Concepts