Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 9-13
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 9 and Friday, October 13, 2023.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 9 and Friday, October 13, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)
325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)
313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
Domino’s
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering
1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Cookout
1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Buffington’s
120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Hong Kong Express
2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
Duke’s Dawg House
162 SINCLAIR MARINA RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
McDonald’s
611 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
Bibb County:
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
The Oaks At Peake Assisted Living (Food Service)
400 FOSTER RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
WNB Factory
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 67
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
Krystal
892 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
Hotel Forty Five Autograph Collection
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
Reckon Coffee and Wine Bar
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
Hightales Roof Top Bar
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
Super 8 Macon West (Food Service)
4765 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
Friends of Macon (Food Service)
7405 INDUSTRIAL HWY MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
Motley Community Store (Food Service)
901 MAYNARD ST MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
Nu-Way Weiners
148 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4709 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
New China Express
1493 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 66
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
Residence Inn (Food Service)
3900 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Atrium Navicent Health – Pine Pointe Hospice (Food Service)
6261 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Chipotle Mexican Grill
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
The Juicy Crab
168 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 20 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Rock N Roll Sushi
5791 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Wagers
3914 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
KFC
4030 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
Natalia’s
201 NORTH MACON ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
Mid Town Daiquiri Bar & Grill
4376 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
Sakura Hibachi & Poke
5585 THOMASTON RD A300 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
Crooklyn New York Caribbean Cuisine
3924 PIONONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
Crawford County:
Roberta HealthCare Center (Food Service)
420 MYRTLE DR ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
Champion’s Restaurant
277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
Subway
20 E CRUSSELLE ST PO BOX 594 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
Frozen Joe’s LLC
86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
Hancock County:
Hancock County State Prison (Food Service)
701 PRISON ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
Prison Employee Dining Hall
701 PRISON BLVD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
Aishia’s Seafood and Wings
8048 HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
Handsome & Greta
11658 HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
Houston County:
Popeye’s
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
Dunkin’ Donuts
825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
TNT’s Kitchen – Base of Operation
2525 MOODY RD APT 117 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
Huddle House
215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Summer’s Landing of W.R. (Food Service)
600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
The Lodge (Food Service)
200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Jersey Mike’s Subs
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
The Butcher Shop (Food Service)
1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Wrap & Kebab
103 GUNN RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Suite 616 (Food Service)
2191 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Zaxby’s
505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
Jones County:
Trish Ann’s
102 BOWEN HILL RD HADDOCK, GA 31033
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
Jarochos Mexican Bar and Grill
216 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Laurens County:
Cali Shack – Mobile
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
Cali Shack – Mobile Base
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
Biscuit Bros – Base
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
Biscuit Bros – Mobile Unit
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
East Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)
960 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
East Laurens Primary School (Food Service)
950 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
Monroe County:
Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)
4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
High Falls Wings Depot
4992 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
Subway – Walmart
180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
The Brickyard at Riverside, Inc. (Food Service)
6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Dunkin’ Donuts
171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Starbucks – Ingles
260 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
Peach County:
Waffle House
301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
Zaxby’s
400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
Subway
305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Kountry Boi Wingz, LLC
1198 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Prominent Bar and Restaurant
315 GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Telfair County:
Subway
3346 E GOLDEN ISLES HWY LUMBER CITY, GA 31549
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
Mimi’s on Main
6TH MAIN STREET LUMBER CITY, GA 31549
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
Washington County:
Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub
133 E HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
Wilcox County:
Rochelle Nutrition Center & Wilcox Head Start (Food Service)
402 2ND AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Wilcox County PK – 12 School (Food Service)
1358 HWY 215 S ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Subway
1483 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
Wilkinson County:
Boehner’s Front Porch
260 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023