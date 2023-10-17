Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 9-13

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 9 and Friday, October 13, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)

325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)

313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Domino’s

1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering

1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Cookout

1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Buffington’s

120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Hong Kong Express

2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Duke’s Dawg House

162 SINCLAIR MARINA RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

McDonald’s

611 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Bibb County:

El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

The Oaks At Peake Assisted Living (Food Service)

400 FOSTER RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

WNB Factory

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 67

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Krystal

892 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Hotel Forty Five Autograph Collection

401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Reckon Coffee and Wine Bar

401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Hightales Roof Top Bar

401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Super 8 Macon West (Food Service)

4765 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Friends of Macon (Food Service)

7405 INDUSTRIAL HWY MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Motley Community Store (Food Service)

901 MAYNARD ST MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Nu-Way Weiners

148 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Econo Lodge Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4709 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

New China Express

1493 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 66

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Residence Inn (Food Service)

3900 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Atrium Navicent Health – Pine Pointe Hospice (Food Service)

6261 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Chipotle Mexican Grill

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

The Juicy Crab

168 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 20 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Rock N Roll Sushi

5791 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Wagers

3914 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

KFC

4030 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Natalia’s

201 NORTH MACON ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Mid Town Daiquiri Bar & Grill

4376 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Sakura Hibachi & Poke

5585 THOMASTON RD A300 MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Crooklyn New York Caribbean Cuisine

3924 PIONONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Crawford County:

Roberta HealthCare Center (Food Service)

420 MYRTLE DR ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Champion’s Restaurant

277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Subway

20 E CRUSSELLE ST PO BOX 594 ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Frozen Joe’s LLC

86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Hancock County:

Hancock County State Prison (Food Service)

701 PRISON ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Prison Employee Dining Hall

701 PRISON BLVD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Aishia’s Seafood and Wings

8048 HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Handsome & Greta

11658 HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Houston County:

Popeye’s

744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Dunkin’ Donuts

825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

TNT’s Kitchen – Base of Operation

2525 MOODY RD APT 117 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Huddle House

215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Summer’s Landing of W.R. (Food Service)

600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

The Lodge (Food Service)

200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Jersey Mike’s Subs

133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

The Butcher Shop (Food Service)

1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Wrap & Kebab

103 GUNN RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Suite 616 (Food Service)

2191 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Zaxby’s

505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Bojangles

495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Jones County:

Trish Ann’s

102 BOWEN HILL RD HADDOCK, GA 31033

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Jarochos Mexican Bar and Grill

216 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Laurens County:

Cali Shack – Mobile

402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Cali Shack – Mobile Base

402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Biscuit Bros – Base

402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Biscuit Bros – Mobile Unit

402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

East Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)

960 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

East Laurens Primary School (Food Service)

950 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Monroe County:

Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)

4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

High Falls Wings Depot

4992 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Subway – Walmart

180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Marco’s Pizza

279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

The Brickyard at Riverside, Inc. (Food Service)

6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Dunkin’ Donuts

171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Starbucks – Ingles

260 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

Peach County:

Waffle House

301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Zaxby’s

400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Subway

305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Kountry Boi Wingz, LLC

1198 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Prominent Bar and Restaurant

315 GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Telfair County:

Subway

3346 E GOLDEN ISLES HWY LUMBER CITY, GA 31549

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Mimi’s on Main

6TH MAIN STREET LUMBER CITY, GA 31549

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

Washington County:

Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub

133 E HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

Wilcox County:

Rochelle Nutrition Center & Wilcox Head Start (Food Service)

402 2ND AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Wilcox County PK – 12 School (Food Service)

1358 HWY 215 S ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Subway

1483 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

Wilkinson County:

Boehner’s Front Porch

260 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

