Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 31-November 5
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 31 and Saturday, November 5, 2022.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 31 and Saturday, November 5, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Shrimp Boat
911 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022
Little Tokyo
2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022
Taylor’s Cove
3065 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022
Georgia Military College (Food Service)
201 E GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Georgia Military College – Annex (Food Service)
201 E GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Subway
650 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022
Bibb County:
Danis Concession (Smiley’s)
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2022
Rubix Cube (Smiley’s)
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2022
Daniel’s Concessions (Smiley’s)
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2022
Antojitos Mexicanos Malinalli (Smiley’s)
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2022
El Torito de Chapela (Smiley’s)
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD UNIT 56 H MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2022
Tacos Sige (Smiley’s)
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2022
Kimika Latina Cafe (Smiley’s)
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD BLDG G MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2022
Poperazzi Fish and More
4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022
Vibez
401 A CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
5791 ZEBULON RD STE C MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022
The Bear’s Den
1191 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022
Plantation Suites (Food Service)
6000 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022
Alexander II School Nutrition
1156 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022
Subway
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022
Antebellum on Arlington (Food Service)
684 ARLINGTON PL MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Z Beans Coffee
1635 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Smoothie King
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 332 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Pruitt Health – Peake (Food Service)
6190 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022
Atrium Health Navicent Pine Point Hospice (Food Service)
6261 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022
Oaks at Lake Wildwood (Food Service)
6191 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022
McKibben Lane Elementary School (Food Service)
990 NEWPORT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
Eastview Nursing Center (Food Service)
3020 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
Mrs. Winners
2419 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
Alexis Adult Day Care Services (Food Service)
382 EMERY HW MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
Subway
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210
Inspection Score: 66 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
Chick ‘N Cone
860 FORSYTH ST Suite 102 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
Crawford County:
Jersey Wings & Fish
17 W CRUSSELL ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022
Dodge County:
Eastman Nutrition (Food Service)
405 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022
Hancock County:
Early Head Start Learning Center (Food Service)
79 BOLAND CIR SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
Houston County:
Subway
1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022
Meechie’s Dserts & Dinner
3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022
Caffe Vignette
105 ASSEMBLY LN BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022
All About Health (Food Service)
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 160-170 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022
Johnson Boys & Girl BBQ – Base & Mobile
515 MARSHALLVILLE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022
96 Nutrition (Food Service)
810 HWY 96 STE 800 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022
Del Taco
2766 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022
Root 76 Cuisine
1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022
Jalisco Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company
1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
McDonald’s
123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Waffle House
2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Houston County High School (Food Service)
920 HIGHWAY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Big Picture Burgers
1114 HWY 96 STE D-2 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Cook Out
113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Marco’s Pizza
273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Waffle House
3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers
823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
Sonic Drive-In
131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022
Veterans High School Cafeteria
340 PINEY GROVE RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022
Chili’s
135 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022
Krab Kingz of Central Georgia – Base & Mobile
177 GLENEAGLE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022
Waffle House
3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
Moe’s Southwest Grill
794 HWY 96 STE 206 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar
912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
Jasper County:
Preacher Rock Dining Hall
603 ELLIOTT TRL MANSFIELD, GA 30055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022
Pizza Wings and Things
4182 JACKSON LAKE RD. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022
Robby and Cindy’s Cafe
22535 N MAIN ST SHADY DALE, GA 31085
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Big Chic of Monticello
229 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Johnson County:
Scott Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
12 SMITH LN ADRIAN, GA 31002
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Cattle Bay Restaurant
51 CROSS CEDAR RD WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Laurens County:
Dub’s Wings and Grill
902 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022
Laurens County Jail (Food Service)
200 SOUTHERN PINES RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Addington Place of Dublin (Food Service)
212 FAIRVIEW PARK DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Maryland Fried Chicken
801 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Shamrock Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
1634 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022
Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant – Base & Mobile
1831 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022
Southland Health & Rehab (Food Service)
606 SIMMONS ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub
2111 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
Monroe County:
Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
Big 75 Bar-N-Grill
1182 HWY 83S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
Peach County:
Subway
305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
American Philly and Wings
209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
Chick-fil-A
402 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
Pulaski County:
Taylor Regional Hospital (Food Service)
222 PERRY HWY HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022
Putnam County:
Putnam County Jail (Food Service)
111 RIDLEY DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022
Talmo Farms Venue (Food Service)
188 MCMILLEN RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
El Agave Mexican Restaurant
960 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022
Treutlen County:
Treutlen Probation Detention Center (Food Service)
401 CASCADE CIRCLE PO BOX 707 SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Upson County:
Villa 317 (Food Service)
317 WEST MAIN ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022
Washington County:
Ridge Road Primary and Elementary School (Food Service)
285 RIDGE RD PO BOX 716 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
T.J. Elder Middle School (Food Service)
902 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022
Wendy’s
611 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022