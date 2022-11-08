Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 31-November 5

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 31 and Saturday, November 5, 2022.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 31 and Saturday, November 5, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Shrimp Boat

911 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022

Little Tokyo

2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022

Taylor’s Cove

3065 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022

Georgia Military College (Food Service)

201 E GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Georgia Military College – Annex (Food Service)

201 E GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Subway

650 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022

Bibb County:

Danis Concession (Smiley’s)

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2022

Rubix Cube (Smiley’s)

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2022

Daniel’s Concessions (Smiley’s)

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2022

Antojitos Mexicanos Malinalli (Smiley’s)

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2022

El Torito de Chapela (Smiley’s)

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD UNIT 56 H MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2022

Tacos Sige (Smiley’s)

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2022

Kimika Latina Cafe (Smiley’s)

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD BLDG G MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2022

Poperazzi Fish and More

4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022

Vibez

401 A CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

5791 ZEBULON RD STE C MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022

The Bear’s Den

1191 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022

Plantation Suites (Food Service)

6000 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022

Alexander II School Nutrition

1156 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022

Subway

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022

Antebellum on Arlington (Food Service)

684 ARLINGTON PL MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Z Beans Coffee

1635 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Smoothie King

5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 332 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Pruitt Health – Peake (Food Service)

6190 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022

Atrium Health Navicent Pine Point Hospice (Food Service)

6261 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022

Oaks at Lake Wildwood (Food Service)

6191 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022

McKibben Lane Elementary School (Food Service)

990 NEWPORT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

Eastview Nursing Center (Food Service)

3020 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

Mrs. Winners

2419 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

Alexis Adult Day Care Services (Food Service)

382 EMERY HW MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

Subway

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210

Inspection Score: 66 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

Chick ‘N Cone

860 FORSYTH ST Suite 102 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

Crawford County:

Jersey Wings & Fish

17 W CRUSSELL ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022

Dodge County:

Eastman Nutrition (Food Service)

405 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022

Hancock County:

Early Head Start Learning Center (Food Service)

79 BOLAND CIR SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

Houston County:

Subway

1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022

Meechie’s Dserts & Dinner

3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022

Caffe Vignette

105 ASSEMBLY LN BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022

All About Health (Food Service)

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 160-170 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022

Johnson Boys & Girl BBQ – Base & Mobile

515 MARSHALLVILLE RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022

96 Nutrition (Food Service)

810 HWY 96 STE 800 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022

Del Taco

2766 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022

Root 76 Cuisine

1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022

Jalisco Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company

1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

McDonald’s

123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Waffle House

2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Houston County High School (Food Service)

920 HIGHWAY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Big Picture Burgers

1114 HWY 96 STE D-2 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Cook Out

113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Marco’s Pizza

273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Waffle House

3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers

823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

Sonic Drive-In

131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022

Veterans High School Cafeteria

340 PINEY GROVE RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022

Chili’s

135 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022

Krab Kingz of Central Georgia – Base & Mobile

177 GLENEAGLE DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022

Waffle House

3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

Moe’s Southwest Grill

794 HWY 96 STE 206 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar

912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

Jasper County:

Preacher Rock Dining Hall

603 ELLIOTT TRL MANSFIELD, GA 30055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022

Pizza Wings and Things

4182 JACKSON LAKE RD. MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2022

Robby and Cindy’s Cafe

22535 N MAIN ST SHADY DALE, GA 31085

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Big Chic of Monticello

229 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Johnson County:

Scott Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

12 SMITH LN ADRIAN, GA 31002

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Cattle Bay Restaurant

51 CROSS CEDAR RD WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Laurens County:

Dub’s Wings and Grill

902 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022

Laurens County Jail (Food Service)

200 SOUTHERN PINES RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Addington Place of Dublin (Food Service)

212 FAIRVIEW PARK DR DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Maryland Fried Chicken

801 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Shamrock Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

1634 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022

Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant – Base & Mobile

1831 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022

Southland Health & Rehab (Food Service)

606 SIMMONS ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub

2111 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

Monroe County:

Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Food Service)

1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

Big 75 Bar-N-Grill

1182 HWY 83S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

Peach County:

Subway

305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

American Philly and Wings

209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

Chick-fil-A

402 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

Pulaski County:

Taylor Regional Hospital (Food Service)

222 PERRY HWY HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022

Putnam County:

Putnam County Jail (Food Service)

111 RIDLEY DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2022

Talmo Farms Venue (Food Service)

188 MCMILLEN RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

El Agave Mexican Restaurant

960 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2022

Treutlen County:

Treutlen Probation Detention Center (Food Service)

401 CASCADE CIRCLE PO BOX 707 SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Upson County:

Villa 317 (Food Service)

317 WEST MAIN ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2022

Washington County:

Ridge Road Primary and Elementary School (Food Service)

285 RIDGE RD PO BOX 716 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

T.J. Elder Middle School (Food Service)

902 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

Wendy’s

611 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2022

