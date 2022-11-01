Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 24-28

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 24 and Friday, October 28, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

The Reel Grill

114 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Rollcall

3021 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Waffle House

3059 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

AMC Milledgeville 6 (Food Service)

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Starbucks

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

GWVH – Wood Building (Food Service)

2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

AJ’s To Go

400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

GWVH – Vinson Building (Food Service)

2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

El Tequila

168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022

Bibb County:

Barnes & Noble (Food Service)

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022

Smoothie King

5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 332 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022

Agnes Barden Elementary School (Food Service)

2521 ANDERSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Skyview Elementary School (Food Service)

5700 FULTON MILL RD LIZELLA, GA 31052

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

St. Paul Apartments (Food Service)

1330 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Williams Elementary School (Food Service)

325 PURSLEY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Super 8 Macon West (Food Service)

4765 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Bear Trap BBQ

3717 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Macon Transitional Center (Food Service)

200 HENRY ST MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Springdale Elementary School (Food Service)

4965 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Harp & Bowl La Bistro

520 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Chen’s Wok

6255 ZEBULON RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Famous Mike’s of Macon

524 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Subway

3004 DEBRA ANN DR STE B MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Sonny’s BBQ

5811 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Head Start Jones (Food Service)

2350 ALANDALE DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Subway

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Dr. MLK Elementary School (Food Service)

1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

New China Grill & Buffet

5056 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

5000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Firehouse Subs

4123 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31208

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Avid Motel (Food Service)

3969 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Krystal

2863 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Bojangles

4290 PIONONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Crawford County:

Roberta Healthcare Center (Food Service)

420 MYRTLE DR ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022

Frozen Joe’s

86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022

Lucas Food

4481 HWY 128 ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022

Big Chic Roberta

191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Crawford County Senior Center (Food Service)

281 MCCRARY AVE ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Champion’s Restaurant

277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Subway

20 E CRUSSELLE ST PO BOX 594 ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Hancock County:

Sparta Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

11744 HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022

Houston County:

Wendy’s

2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022

Smokes Bar & Grill

1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022

Econolodge (Food Service)

102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022

Best Western Plus Executive Residency – Breakfast Pantry

1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022

Best Western Plus Executive Residency – Gracie’s: A Rooftop Bar

1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022

D&D Burger, Wings and Things – Mobile & Base

1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022

Splinters Axe House (Food Service)

590 CARL VINSON PKWY STE 700 – 800 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022

Sunset Slush of Worth County – Mobile

446 SANDEFUR RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022

Q Time Barbecue

1205 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022

Little League Southeastern Region Concession

438 SNELLGROVE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Langston Road Elementary School (Food Service)

315 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Anna’s Asian Cafe

1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

American Philly and Wings II

1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Sea Shells Seafood Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Levi’s Grill

198 OLD PERRY RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Shane’s Rib Shack

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Perdue – Cook Side South

250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Perdue – Cook Side North

250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Perdue – Main

250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

J & A Food On The Go – Base & Mobile

300 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Phatboy’z Smokehouse

705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Chen’s Wok

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 815 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Sno Biz

745 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

King’s Chapel Elementary School (Food Service)

460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Teriyaki Japan

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Serenity Adult Day Health II (Food Service)

105 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Chick-fil-A

3000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

BJ’s Orioles’ Nest (Food Service)

2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

White Diamond Grill

497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Nu-Way Weiners

1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Shells Seafood – Base & Mobile

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Econolodge (Food Service)

102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069

Inspection Score: 79 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar – Base & Mobile

912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Fried Green Tomatoes

747 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Firehouse Subs

4025 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Firehouse Subs

678 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Firehouse Subs

206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Burger King

2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022

Subway

1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022

Greek Village III

1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022

Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)

80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022

Waffle House

300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022

Pub 96

405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022

Pub 96 – Food Truck

405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022

McAlister’s Deli

730 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022

Lamar County:

Lamar County Middle School (Food Service)

100 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Lamar County Elementary School (Food Service)

228 ROBERTA DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Lamar County High School (Food Service)

1 TROJAN WAY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022

Laurens County:

Deano’s Italian

112 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Holy Smokes Barbecue

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE B9 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Southwest Laurens Elementary (Food Service)

1799 HIGHWAY 117 RENTZ, GA 31075

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Miller’s Soul Food

115 S LAWRENCE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Mama P’s Kitchen

1303 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Shamrock Bowling Center (Food Service)

104 BOWLING LN DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

West Laurens High School (Food Service)

3692 HIGHWAY 257 DEXTER, GA 31019

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Eden Nutrition (Food Service)

2036 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Arby’s

2109 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-24S-2022

Dublinair Health and Rehab (Food Service)

300 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022

Subway

2423 HIGHWAY 80 W DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022

Monroe County:

El Tejado Mexican Restaurant

310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022

Beyond Expectations (Food Service)

281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022

Dairy Queen

200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Her Majesty

15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Wendy’s

177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Peach County:

Dairy Queen

224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022

Sister’s Kitchen

804 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022

Philly Italian Water Ice

100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Captain D’s

301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Burger King

301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

McDonald’s

212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe

803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022

Ghost Lounge (Food Service)

106 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022

Putnam County:

Huddle House

916 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Twiggs County:

China Wok

101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Platinum Ash

551 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Washington County:

Twin City Country Club (Food Service)

1580 HWY 68 N TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022

Domino’s

160 WALMART CIR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022

