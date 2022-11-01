Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 24-28
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 24 and Friday, October 28, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
The Reel Grill
114 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Rollcall
3021 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Waffle House
3059 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
AMC Milledgeville 6 (Food Service)
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Starbucks
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
GWVH – Wood Building (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
AJ’s To Go
400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
GWVH – Vinson Building (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
El Tequila
168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022
Bibb County:
Barnes & Noble (Food Service)
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022
Smoothie King
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 332 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022
Agnes Barden Elementary School (Food Service)
2521 ANDERSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Skyview Elementary School (Food Service)
5700 FULTON MILL RD LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
St. Paul Apartments (Food Service)
1330 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Williams Elementary School (Food Service)
325 PURSLEY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Super 8 Macon West (Food Service)
4765 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Bear Trap BBQ
3717 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Macon Transitional Center (Food Service)
200 HENRY ST MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Springdale Elementary School (Food Service)
4965 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Harp & Bowl La Bistro
520 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Chen’s Wok
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Famous Mike’s of Macon
524 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Subway
3004 DEBRA ANN DR STE B MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Sonny’s BBQ
5811 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Head Start Jones (Food Service)
2350 ALANDALE DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Subway
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Dr. MLK Elementary School (Food Service)
1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
New China Grill & Buffet
5056 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
5000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Firehouse Subs
4123 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Avid Motel (Food Service)
3969 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Krystal
2863 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Bojangles
4290 PIONONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Crawford County:
Roberta Healthcare Center (Food Service)
420 MYRTLE DR ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022
Frozen Joe’s
86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022
Lucas Food
4481 HWY 128 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022
Big Chic Roberta
191 S DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Crawford County Senior Center (Food Service)
281 MCCRARY AVE ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Champion’s Restaurant
277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Subway
20 E CRUSSELLE ST PO BOX 594 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Hancock County:
Sparta Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
11744 HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022
Houston County:
Wendy’s
2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022
Smokes Bar & Grill
1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022
Econolodge (Food Service)
102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022
Best Western Plus Executive Residency – Breakfast Pantry
1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022
Best Western Plus Executive Residency – Gracie’s: A Rooftop Bar
1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022
D&D Burger, Wings and Things – Mobile & Base
1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022
Splinters Axe House (Food Service)
590 CARL VINSON PKWY STE 700 – 800 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022
Sunset Slush of Worth County – Mobile
446 SANDEFUR RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022
Q Time Barbecue
1205 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022
Little League Southeastern Region Concession
438 SNELLGROVE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Langston Road Elementary School (Food Service)
315 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Anna’s Asian Cafe
1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
American Philly and Wings II
1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Sea Shells Seafood Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Levi’s Grill
198 OLD PERRY RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Shane’s Rib Shack
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Perdue – Cook Side South
250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Perdue – Cook Side North
250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Perdue – Main
250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
J & A Food On The Go – Base & Mobile
300 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Phatboy’z Smokehouse
705 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Chen’s Wok
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 815 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Sno Biz
745 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
King’s Chapel Elementary School (Food Service)
460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Teriyaki Japan
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Serenity Adult Day Health II (Food Service)
105 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Chick-fil-A
3000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
BJ’s Orioles’ Nest (Food Service)
2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
White Diamond Grill
497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Nu-Way Weiners
1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Shells Seafood – Base & Mobile
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Econolodge (Food Service)
102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Inspection Score: 79 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar – Base & Mobile
912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Fried Green Tomatoes
747 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Firehouse Subs
4025 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Firehouse Subs
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Firehouse Subs
206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Burger King
2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022
Subway
1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022
Greek Village III
1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022
Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)
80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022
Waffle House
300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022
Pub 96
405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022
Pub 96 – Food Truck
405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022
McAlister’s Deli
730 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022
Lamar County:
Lamar County Middle School (Food Service)
100 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Lamar County Elementary School (Food Service)
228 ROBERTA DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Lamar County High School (Food Service)
1 TROJAN WAY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022
Laurens County:
Deano’s Italian
112 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Holy Smokes Barbecue
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE B9 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Southwest Laurens Elementary (Food Service)
1799 HIGHWAY 117 RENTZ, GA 31075
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Miller’s Soul Food
115 S LAWRENCE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Mama P’s Kitchen
1303 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Shamrock Bowling Center (Food Service)
104 BOWLING LN DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
West Laurens High School (Food Service)
3692 HIGHWAY 257 DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Eden Nutrition (Food Service)
2036 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Arby’s
2109 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-24S-2022
Dublinair Health and Rehab (Food Service)
300 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022
Subway
2423 HIGHWAY 80 W DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022
Monroe County:
El Tejado Mexican Restaurant
310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022
Beyond Expectations (Food Service)
281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022
Dairy Queen
200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Her Majesty
15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Wendy’s
177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Peach County:
Dairy Queen
224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022
Sister’s Kitchen
804 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2022
Philly Italian Water Ice
100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Captain D’s
301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Burger King
301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
McDonald’s
212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe
803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2022
Ghost Lounge (Food Service)
106 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2022
Putnam County:
Huddle House
916 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Twiggs County:
China Wok
101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Platinum Ash
551 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Washington County:
Twin City Country Club (Food Service)
1580 HWY 68 N TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2022
Domino’s
160 WALMART CIR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2022