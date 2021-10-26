Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 18-22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 18 and Friday, October 22, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Ruby Tuesday

2440 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

116 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Buffington’s

120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Metropolis Cafe

138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021

Bollywood Tacos

107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021

Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)

325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021

Old Tyme

451 W MONTGOMERY ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021

Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)

313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021

Overview Community Action Agency (Food Service)

290 LINDA DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021

Cook Out

1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021

Bibb County:

Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery

546 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021

Antojitos Mexicanos Malinalli

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021

Papa John’s

4590 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021

Fajitas Mexican Grill

4696 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021

Ingleside Village Pizza

2395 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Burger King

4459 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Red Lobster

2077 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Satterfield’s Barbecue

2389 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Taco Bell

5571 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Billy’s Clubhouse

1580 FOREST HILL RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021

Burger King

853 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021

Catered Events

3640 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021

Piedmont Kitchen & Brewery

450 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3935 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021

MAC Food Service

1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021

Huddle House

4890 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 65

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021

Avid Motel (Food Service)

3969 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021

Ma Duke Southern Cooking

1530 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021

Crawford County:

Crawford County High School (Food Service)

400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021

Roberta Healthcare Center (Food Service)

420 MYRTLE DR ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021

Champion’s Restaurant

277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021

Houston County:

Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse

1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90 (improved from six days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2021 (Follow-up)

Russell Elementary School (Food Service)

101 PATRIOT WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe

1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021

Domino’s Pizza

2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021

American Deli

2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021

Zaxby’s

1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Christian Fellowship Academy – The Winning Academy (Food Service)

621 WALNUT ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Papa John’s

322 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Cinnaholic

810 GA HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Hazards on the Green

901 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Mexican Taco

2300 MOODY RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 61

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Taco Bell

829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021

Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021

Westfield School Cafeteria (Food Service)

2005 US HWY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021

Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Mobile

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021

Checkers Drive-In

120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021

Perry Middle School (Food Service)

495 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021

Perry Head Start (Food Service)

905 EVERGREEN ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021

Howard Johnson (Food Service)

100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021

Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse

1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Inspection Score: 79 (improved score six days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 10-19-2021

Lieu’s on the Go

210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021

Zaxby’s

1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Inspection Score: 76 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 10-18-2021

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021

Salsa’s Mexican Grill #2

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021

Salsa’s Mexican Grill #2 – Base of Operation

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021

Lamar County:

Lamar County Primary School (Food Service)

154 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021

Lamar County Middle School (Food Service)

100 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021

Lamar County High School (Food Service)

1 TROJAN WAY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021

Monroe County:

Taco Bell

152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021

Pizza Hut

53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Falls View Joint

4724 HIGHFALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Hong Kong Palace

465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021

Ebbyz Bar & Grill

1182 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021

Shoney’s

323 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill

480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021

Peach County:

Creekside Caterers

12840 HIGHWAY 96 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style

113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Tony’s BBQ & More

302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021

Philly Italian Water Ice

100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 3100

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021

Peking Gourmet

2333 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021

Central Kitchen

140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021

Georgia Bob’s

140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021

Putnam County:

The Grill at Crooked Creek Marina

208 CROOKED CREEK DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021

Telfair County:

Bristol’s Deli

24 W PINE ST MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021

Upson County:

Big Chic on Barnesville St – Base of Operation

222 BARNESVILLE ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Big Chic – On the Go

222 BARNESVILLE ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Washington County:

Pepe’s Restaurant Bar and Grill

102 N MAIN ST TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021

Quik Mart Deli

405 HWY 15 S TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021

Kentucky Fried Chicken

729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.