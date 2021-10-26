Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 18-22
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 18 and Friday, October 22, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Ruby Tuesday
2440 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
116 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Buffington’s
120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Metropolis Cafe
138 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021
Bollywood Tacos
107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021
Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)
325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021
Old Tyme
451 W MONTGOMERY ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021
Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)
313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021
Overview Community Action Agency (Food Service)
290 LINDA DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021
Cook Out
1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021
Bibb County:
Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery
546 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021
Antojitos Mexicanos Malinalli
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021
Papa John’s
4590 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021
Fajitas Mexican Grill
4696 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021
Ingleside Village Pizza
2395 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Burger King
4459 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Red Lobster
2077 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Satterfield’s Barbecue
2389 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Taco Bell
5571 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Billy’s Clubhouse
1580 FOREST HILL RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021
Burger King
853 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021
Catered Events
3640 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021
Piedmont Kitchen & Brewery
450 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3935 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021
MAC Food Service
1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021
Huddle House
4890 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 65
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021
Avid Motel (Food Service)
3969 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021
Ma Duke Southern Cooking
1530 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021
Crawford County:
Crawford County High School (Food Service)
400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021
Roberta Healthcare Center (Food Service)
420 MYRTLE DR ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021
Champion’s Restaurant
277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021
Houston County:
Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse
1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90 (improved from six days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 10-25-2021 (Follow-up)
Russell Elementary School (Food Service)
101 PATRIOT WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021
Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe
1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021
Domino’s Pizza
2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021
American Deli
2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021
Zaxby’s
1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Christian Fellowship Academy – The Winning Academy (Food Service)
621 WALNUT ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Papa John’s
322 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Cinnaholic
810 GA HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Hazards on the Green
901 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Mexican Taco
2300 MOODY RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 61
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Taco Bell
829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021
Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021
Westfield School Cafeteria (Food Service)
2005 US HWY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021
Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Mobile
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021
Checkers Drive-In
120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021
Perry Middle School (Food Service)
495 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021
Perry Head Start (Food Service)
905 EVERGREEN ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021
Howard Johnson (Food Service)
100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021
Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse
1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 79 (improved score six days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 10-19-2021
Lieu’s on the Go
210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021
Zaxby’s
1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Inspection Score: 76 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 10-18-2021
Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021
Salsa’s Mexican Grill #2
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021
Salsa’s Mexican Grill #2 – Base of Operation
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021
Lamar County:
Lamar County Primary School (Food Service)
154 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021
Lamar County Middle School (Food Service)
100 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021
Lamar County High School (Food Service)
1 TROJAN WAY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021
Monroe County:
Taco Bell
152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021
Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Falls View Joint
4724 HIGHFALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Hong Kong Palace
465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021
Ebbyz Bar & Grill
1182 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021
Shoney’s
323 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill
480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021
Peach County:
Creekside Caterers
12840 HIGHWAY 96 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Tony’s BBQ & More
302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021
Philly Italian Water Ice
100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 3100
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021
Peking Gourmet
2333 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2021
Central Kitchen
140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021
Georgia Bob’s
140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021
Putnam County:
The Grill at Crooked Creek Marina
208 CROOKED CREEK DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2021
Telfair County:
Bristol’s Deli
24 W PINE ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021
Upson County:
Big Chic on Barnesville St – Base of Operation
222 BARNESVILLE ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Big Chic – On the Go
222 BARNESVILLE ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Washington County:
Pepe’s Restaurant Bar and Grill
102 N MAIN ST TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2021
Quik Mart Deli
405 HWY 15 S TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2021
Kentucky Fried Chicken
729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2021