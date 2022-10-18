Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 10-14
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 10 and Friday, October 14, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
China Garden
1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Subway
2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant
3052 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Millyville Nutrition (Food Service)
1954 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Papa John’s
1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
AFC Sushi @ GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Chili’s Bar and Grill
2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
Bellamy
145 S IRWIN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
McDonald’s
2490 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
Bibb County:
Hong Kong Restaurant
5936 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2022
Tutti Frutti
5934 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2022
Wendy’s
6001 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2022
Krystal
892 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2022
587 Bistro
6351 ZEBULON RD Suite A MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2022
Methodist Home for Children (Food Service)
304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
KFC
844 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Econo Lodge & Suites (Food Service)
130 HOLIDAY DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Circle K (Food Service)
4775 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Home 2 Suites (Food Service)
3963 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Nu-Way Weiners
1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 105 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
St. Francis Assisted Living Facility (Food Service)
4901 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
M&H Wings More
5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99 (improved from previous day; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Subway
6020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
J&J Fish & Chicken
4351 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Macon Arts Center (Food Service)
4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Chick-fil-A
5055 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
M&H Wings More
5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206
Inspection Score: 55 (improved the following day; see above)
Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Metz Culinary Management at Wesleyan College
4760 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
McDonald’s
5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Shurling Seafood
737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Hotel Forty Five Autograph Collection (Food Service)
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Dairy Queen
4553 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
Holiday Inn Macon North (Food Service)
3953 RIVER PLACE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
Burger King
4459 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
Hardee’s
1014 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
Fountain Blue Rehab and Nursing (Food Service)
3051 WHITESIDE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
McDonald’s
550 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
Glory Days Grill
3933 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
El Sazon Homestyle Mexican Food
4524 FORSYTH RD UNIT 308 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
Houston County:
Dairy Queen
1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Dunkin’ Donuts
1506 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
McDonald’s
1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Taqueria Don Sammy
1431 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Z Beans Coffee
102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Monkey Joe’s
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
Essential Bowls Warner Robins
115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
Jasper County:
El Giro Mexican Restaurant
1196 147TH ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2022
Turtle Grove Clubhouse Restaurant
222 CLUBHOUSE DR MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2022
Jones County:
Agave Azul – Mobile
106 BILL CON PKWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Lamar County:
Donut Place
540 COLLEGE DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Laurens County:
Waffle House
2122 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Little Caesars
2107 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Domino’s
213 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
103 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Waffle House
108 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Your Pie
116 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Pullens Hotgrub – Base & Mobile
912 DRUID ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Love’s Travel Stop (Food Service)
3009 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
Starbucks
2005 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Mobile
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
Monroe County:
Monroe County Senior Center (Food Service)
515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2022
High Falls Wings Depot
4992 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2022
Subway
160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Grits Cafe
17 W JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Peach County:
Zaxby’s
400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Central Kitchen
140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Georgia Bob’s
140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Jus Blowin Smoke BBQ
2502 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Creekside Caterers
12840 HIGHWAY 96 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Food Center – Sodexo
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Super 8 (Food Service)
305 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
The Railroad Cafe
117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Jazzman’s Cafe
1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Tony’s BBQ & More
302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Avid Hotel (Food Service)
104 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Neon Cowboy Lounge (Strippers) (Food Service)
2494 HWY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
Peach County Jail (Food Service)
1007 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
The Medical Center of Peach County (Food Service)
1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
Wendy’s
309 S CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
Telfair County:
Stinson’s Barbecue
3334 GOLDEN ISLES HWY LUMBER CITY, GA 31549
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
Treutlen County:
Boneyard BBQ
4100 W RAILROAD AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
New China Cuisine
1009 SECOND STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Twiggs County:
Big Baby’s Barbecue – Mobile & Base
13842 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022
Washington County:
Trackside Pub & Deli
102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
The Tennille Ice Cream Company
104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022
Wheeler County:
Glenwood Healthcare (Food Service)
41 N FIFTH ST PO BOX 869 GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Divine Inspirations Cafe
10 NW THIRD AVE PO BOX 782 GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Wheeler County K-12 School (Food Service)
50 SNOWHILL BAPTIST CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022
Rose’s Fine Food & Grocery (Food Service)
22 W RAILROAD AVE PO BOX 117 ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022