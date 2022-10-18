Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 10-14

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 10 and Friday, October 14, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

China Garden

1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Subway

2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant

3052 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Millyville Nutrition (Food Service)

1954 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Papa John’s

1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

AFC Sushi @ GCSU

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Chili’s Bar and Grill

2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

Bellamy

145 S IRWIN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

McDonald’s

2490 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

Bibb County:

Hong Kong Restaurant

5936 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2022

Tutti Frutti

5934 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2022

Wendy’s

6001 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2022

Krystal

892 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2022

587 Bistro

6351 ZEBULON RD Suite A MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2022

Methodist Home for Children (Food Service)

304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

KFC

844 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Econo Lodge & Suites (Food Service)

130 HOLIDAY DR N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Circle K (Food Service)

4775 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Home 2 Suites (Food Service)

3963 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Nu-Way Weiners

1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 105 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

St. Francis Assisted Living Facility (Food Service)

4901 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

M&H Wings More

5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99 (improved from previous day; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Subway

6020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

J&J Fish & Chicken

4351 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Macon Arts Center (Food Service)

4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Chick-fil-A

5055 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

M&H Wings More

5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206

Inspection Score: 55 (improved the following day; see above)

Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Metz Culinary Management at Wesleyan College

4760 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

McDonald’s

5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Shurling Seafood

737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Hotel Forty Five Autograph Collection (Food Service)

401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Dairy Queen

4553 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

Holiday Inn Macon North (Food Service)

3953 RIVER PLACE RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

Burger King

4459 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

Hardee’s

1014 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

Fountain Blue Rehab and Nursing (Food Service)

3051 WHITESIDE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

McDonald’s

550 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

Glory Days Grill

3933 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

El Sazon Homestyle Mexican Food

4524 FORSYTH RD UNIT 308 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

Houston County:

Dairy Queen

1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Dunkin’ Donuts

1506 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

McDonald’s

1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Taqueria Don Sammy

1431 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Z Beans Coffee

102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Monkey Joe’s

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

Essential Bowls Warner Robins

115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

Jasper County:

El Giro Mexican Restaurant

1196 147TH ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2022

Turtle Grove Clubhouse Restaurant

222 CLUBHOUSE DR MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2022

Jones County:

Agave Azul – Mobile

106 BILL CON PKWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Lamar County:

Donut Place

540 COLLEGE DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Laurens County:

Waffle House

2122 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Little Caesars

2107 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Domino’s

213 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)

103 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Waffle House

108 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Your Pie

116 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Pullens Hotgrub – Base & Mobile

912 DRUID ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Love’s Travel Stop (Food Service)

3009 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

Starbucks

2005 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Mobile

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

Monroe County:

Monroe County Senior Center (Food Service)

515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2022

High Falls Wings Depot

4992 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-14-2022

Subway

160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Grits Cafe

17 W JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Marco’s Pizza

279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Peach County:

Zaxby’s

400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Central Kitchen

140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Georgia Bob’s

140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Jus Blowin Smoke BBQ

2502 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Creekside Caterers

12840 HIGHWAY 96 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Food Center – Sodexo

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Super 8 (Food Service)

305 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

The Railroad Cafe

117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Jazzman’s Cafe

1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Tony’s BBQ & More

302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Avid Hotel (Food Service)

104 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Neon Cowboy Lounge (Strippers) (Food Service)

2494 HWY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

Peach County Jail (Food Service)

1007 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

The Medical Center of Peach County (Food Service)

1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

Wendy’s

309 S CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

Telfair County:

Stinson’s Barbecue

3334 GOLDEN ISLES HWY LUMBER CITY, GA 31549

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

Treutlen County:

Boneyard BBQ

4100 W RAILROAD AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

New China Cuisine

1009 SECOND STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Twiggs County:

Big Baby’s Barbecue – Mobile & Base

13842 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2022

Washington County:

Trackside Pub & Deli

102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

The Tennille Ice Cream Company

104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2022

Wheeler County:

Glenwood Healthcare (Food Service)

41 N FIFTH ST PO BOX 869 GLENWOOD, GA 30428

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Divine Inspirations Cafe

10 NW THIRD AVE PO BOX 782 GLENWOOD, GA 30428

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Wheeler County K-12 School (Food Service)

50 SNOWHILL BAPTIST CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

Rose’s Fine Food & Grocery (Food Service)

22 W RAILROAD AVE PO BOX 117 ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2022

