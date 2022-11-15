Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 7-10
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 7 and Thursday, November 10, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Chick-Fil-A – GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022
GWVH – Liberty Diner
2214 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Goodie Gallery
812 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Columbia Pub
2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 105 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Bibb County:
Carlyle Place (Food Service)
5300 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Subway
5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Chipotle Mexican Grill
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Marriott Macon City Center – Concession A
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Marriott Macon City Center – Concession B
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Sakura Hibachi & Poke
5585 THOMASTON RD A300 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022
Bleckley County:
Bleckley County Senior Center (Food Service)
180 S 6TH ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022
Dodge County:
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
6110 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022
Houston County:
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
1070 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2022
Peking Garden & Sushi
3070 WATSON BLVD STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022
Krystal
10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022
Bodega Brew
1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022
O Taste and See – Base & Mobile
400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022
Props
1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022
Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It – Mobile
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022
P Goy’s Thai & Sushi
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Cracker Barrel
101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
McDonald’s
793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Wendy’s
1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Taco Bell
715 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Dairy Queen
713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Wild Wing Cafe
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
The Phoenix at Lake Joy (Food Service)
100 LAKE CROSSING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Frog’s Greatest Sno
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 330 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Big D’s Smokehouse & Grill
280 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Burger King
851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Waffle House
1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Houston Lakes Cinemas (Food Service)
1121 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022
Buffalo Wild Wings
2926 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022
Hardee’s
2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022
Krystal
1071 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022
The Canopy at Warner Robins (Food Service)
120 LATHAM DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022
Luna Taqueria
3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
778 HWY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022
American Philly & Wings
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022
Lamar County:
Donut Palace
540 COLLEGE DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022
Laurens County:
Wendy’s – Dublin Mall
2001 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2022
IceBoxx Frozen Treats
1112 ACADEMY AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2022
IceBoxx Frozen Treats – Mobile
1112 ACADEMY AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2022
Peach County:
Flavors Soulful Eatery
106 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2022
Taco Bell
319 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022
Putnam County:
Kinorhook Bar-B-Que
103 MOCKINGBIRD LN SW EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022
Washington County:
Washington County High School (Food Service)
420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County Correctional Facility (Food Service)
195 N BROAD STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022