Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 7-10

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 7 and Thursday, November 10, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Chick-Fil-A – GCSU

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022

GWVH – Liberty Diner

2214 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Goodie Gallery

812 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Columbia Pub

2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 105 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Bibb County:

Carlyle Place (Food Service)

5300 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Subway

5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Chipotle Mexican Grill

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Marriott Macon City Center – Concession A

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Marriott Macon City Center – Concession B

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Sakura Hibachi & Poke

5585 THOMASTON RD A300 MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022

Bleckley County:

Bleckley County Senior Center (Food Service)

180 S 6TH ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022

Dodge County:

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

6110 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022

Houston County:

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

1070 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2022

Peking Garden & Sushi

3070 WATSON BLVD STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022

Krystal

10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022

Bodega Brew

1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022

O Taste and See – Base & Mobile

400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022

Props

1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022

Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It – Mobile

3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022

P Goy’s Thai & Sushi

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Cracker Barrel

101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

McDonald’s

793 E HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Wendy’s

1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Taco Bell

715 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Dairy Queen

713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Wild Wing Cafe

714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

The Phoenix at Lake Joy (Food Service)

100 LAKE CROSSING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Frog’s Greatest Sno

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 330 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Big D’s Smokehouse & Grill

280 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Burger King

851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Waffle House

1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Houston Lakes Cinemas (Food Service)

1121 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022

Buffalo Wild Wings

2926 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022

Hardee’s

2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022

Krystal

1071 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022

The Canopy at Warner Robins (Food Service)

120 LATHAM DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022

Luna Taqueria

3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

778 HWY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022

American Philly & Wings

819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022

Lamar County:

Donut Palace

540 COLLEGE DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022

Laurens County:

Wendy’s – Dublin Mall

2001 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2022

IceBoxx Frozen Treats

1112 ACADEMY AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2022

IceBoxx Frozen Treats – Mobile

1112 ACADEMY AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2022

Peach County:

Flavors Soulful Eatery

106 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-10-2022

Taco Bell

319 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-09-2022

Putnam County:

Kinorhook Bar-B-Que

103 MOCKINGBIRD LN SW EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022

Washington County:

Washington County High School (Food Service)

420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2022

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Correctional Facility (Food Service)

195 N BROAD STREET ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-07-2022

