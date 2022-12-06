Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 28-December 2

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 28 and Friday, December 2, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)
184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

Cottage Resources (Food Service)
1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

Shima
140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Blackbird Coffee
114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

The Brick
136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

ITU @ Milledgeville YDC (Food Service)
800 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

 

 

Bibb County:

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
2909 JEFFERSONVILLE DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022

Hen’s Nest
1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022

Lucky China
4221 MERCER UNIV. DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

Red Lobster
2077 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

The Next Level Community Development Center (Food Service)
3268 AVONDALE MILL RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

Fajitas Mexican Grill
4696 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

RAB Central Georgia Tech (Food Service)
1821 AVONDALE MILL RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

T&N Moon’s Wing & Seafood
4191 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

Masonic Home of Georgia (Food Service)
1417 NOTTINGHAM DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Captain D’s
5390 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Grant’s Lounge (Food Service)
576 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Disney on Ice Lets Celebrate (Food Service)
DISNEY ON ICE 2022 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Los Comales
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Central State Prison (Food Service)
4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Applebee’s
2574 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Central State Prison (Food Service)
4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Church’s Chicken
5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

La Bella Morelia
524 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Gateway Cafe
300 MULBERRY ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

 

 

Houston County:

China King Restaurant
273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022

Church’s Chicken
1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022

Ocean Seafood Market (Food Service)
1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 67
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022

Nu-Way Weiners
1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Olive Garden
3020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Firehouse Subs
1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
2300 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Sno Biz
3421 HWY 41 STE 1000 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Calvillo Mexican Grill
1224 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Chick-fil-A
790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Church’s Chicken
1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Wendy’s
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Jack’s
1284 S HOUSTON LAKE BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Peach State Sunset Slush – Base & Mobile (Food Service)
134 S TAMIE CIR KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

The Gym Cantina
1307 BALL ST UNIT 6 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)
1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Liz Southern Cooking and Catering
1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken
2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Jersey Mike’s Subs
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Popeye’s
1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Firehouse Subs
1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Huey Magoos
700 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Fresco Italiano
1208 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Calvillo Mexican Grill
1224 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 60 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

 

 

Jones County:

Zaxby’s
166 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

 

 

Laurens County:

Pickle Barrel Cafe
2047 HIGHWAY 441 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2022

Spuds, Soups & Salads
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE B7 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

Hong Kong Restaurant
108 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

Friendly Gus Food Stores #8 (Food Service)
650 PINEHILL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Paula’s Fried Chicken
201 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Laurens County 6th Grade Academy (Food Service)
338 WEST LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

 

 

Putnam County:

Eatonton Elks Lodge (Food Service)
135 INDUSTRIAL BLVD PO BOX 4306 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022

Dairy Queen
113 GRAY RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

Brenda’s Fish, Wings and More
107 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

The Chefs Delight Sports Bar and Grill
113 HARMONY CROSSING STE 8 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

 

 

Telfair County:

El Rincon Boricua – Mobile
37 KING ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022

 

 

Upson County:

Big Chic
222 E BARNESVILLE ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

 

 

Washington County:

Waco Nutrition (Food Service)
1126 S HARRIS ST UNIT B SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

 

 

Wilcox County:

K&B Sidewalk Cafe Base
1093 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

 

 

Wilkinson County:

Council Services (Food Service)
180 MILLEDGEVILLE RD IVEY, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

