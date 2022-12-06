Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 28-December 2

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 28 and Friday, December 2, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)

184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

Cottage Resources (Food Service)

1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

Shima

140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Blackbird Coffee

114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

The Brick

136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

ITU @ Milledgeville YDC (Food Service)

800 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Bibb County:

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

2909 JEFFERSONVILLE DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022

Hen’s Nest

1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022

Lucky China

4221 MERCER UNIV. DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

Red Lobster

2077 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

The Next Level Community Development Center (Food Service)

3268 AVONDALE MILL RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

Fajitas Mexican Grill

4696 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

RAB Central Georgia Tech (Food Service)

1821 AVONDALE MILL RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

T&N Moon’s Wing & Seafood

4191 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

Masonic Home of Georgia (Food Service)

1417 NOTTINGHAM DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Captain D’s

5390 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Grant’s Lounge (Food Service)

576 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Disney on Ice Lets Celebrate (Food Service)

DISNEY ON ICE 2022 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Los Comales

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Central State Prison (Food Service)

4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Applebee’s

2574 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Central State Prison (Food Service)

4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Church’s Chicken

5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

La Bella Morelia

524 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Gateway Cafe

300 MULBERRY ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Houston County:

China King Restaurant

273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022

Church’s Chicken

1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022

Ocean Seafood Market (Food Service)

1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 67

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022

Nu-Way Weiners

1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Olive Garden

3020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Firehouse Subs

1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

2300 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Sno Biz

3421 HWY 41 STE 1000 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Calvillo Mexican Grill

1224 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Chick-fil-A

790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Church’s Chicken

1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Wendy’s

2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Jack’s

1284 S HOUSTON LAKE BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Peach State Sunset Slush – Base & Mobile (Food Service)

134 S TAMIE CIR KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

The Gym Cantina

1307 BALL ST UNIT 6 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)

1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Liz Southern Cooking and Catering

1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Jersey Mike’s Subs

133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Popeye’s

1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Firehouse Subs

1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Huey Magoos

700 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Fresco Italiano

1208 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Calvillo Mexican Grill

1224 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Inspection Score: 60 (improved score two days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Jones County:

Zaxby’s

166 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Laurens County:

Pickle Barrel Cafe

2047 HIGHWAY 441 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2022

Spuds, Soups & Salads

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE B7 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

Hong Kong Restaurant

108 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

Friendly Gus Food Stores #8 (Food Service)

650 PINEHILL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Paula’s Fried Chicken

201 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Laurens County 6th Grade Academy (Food Service)

338 WEST LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Putnam County:

Eatonton Elks Lodge (Food Service)

135 INDUSTRIAL BLVD PO BOX 4306 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022

Dairy Queen

113 GRAY RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

Brenda’s Fish, Wings and More

107 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

The Chefs Delight Sports Bar and Grill

113 HARMONY CROSSING STE 8 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

Telfair County:

El Rincon Boricua – Mobile

37 KING ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022

Upson County:

Big Chic

222 E BARNESVILLE ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022

Washington County:

Waco Nutrition (Food Service)

1126 S HARRIS ST UNIT B SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022

Wilcox County:

K&B Sidewalk Cafe Base

1093 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022

Wilkinson County:

Council Services (Food Service)

180 MILLEDGEVILLE RD IVEY, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022

