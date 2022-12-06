Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 28-December 2
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 28 and Friday, December 2, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)
184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022
Cottage Resources (Food Service)
1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022
Shima
140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022
Blackbird Coffee
114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022
The Brick
136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022
ITU @ Milledgeville YDC (Food Service)
800 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022
Bibb County:
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
2909 JEFFERSONVILLE DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022
Hen’s Nest
1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022
Lucky China
4221 MERCER UNIV. DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022
Red Lobster
2077 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022
The Next Level Community Development Center (Food Service)
3268 AVONDALE MILL RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022
Fajitas Mexican Grill
4696 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022
RAB Central Georgia Tech (Food Service)
1821 AVONDALE MILL RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022
T&N Moon’s Wing & Seafood
4191 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022
Masonic Home of Georgia (Food Service)
1417 NOTTINGHAM DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022
Captain D’s
5390 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022
Grant’s Lounge (Food Service)
576 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022
Disney on Ice Lets Celebrate (Food Service)
DISNEY ON ICE 2022 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022
Los Comales
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022
Central State Prison (Food Service)
4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022
Applebee’s
2574 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022
Central State Prison (Food Service)
4600 FULTON MILL RD MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022
Church’s Chicken
5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022
La Bella Morelia
524 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022
Gateway Cafe
300 MULBERRY ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022
Houston County:
China King Restaurant
273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022
Church’s Chicken
1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022
Ocean Seafood Market (Food Service)
1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 67
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022
Nu-Way Weiners
1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022
Olive Garden
3020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022
Firehouse Subs
1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
2300 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022
Sno Biz
3421 HWY 41 STE 1000 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022
Calvillo Mexican Grill
1224 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022
Chick-fil-A
790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022
Rigby’s Entertainment Complex (Food Service)
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022
Church’s Chicken
1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022
Wendy’s
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022
Jack’s
1284 S HOUSTON LAKE BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022
Peach State Sunset Slush – Base & Mobile (Food Service)
134 S TAMIE CIR KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022
The Gym Cantina
1307 BALL ST UNIT 6 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022
Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)
1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022
Liz Southern Cooking and Catering
1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022
Jersey Mike’s Subs
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022
Popeye’s
1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022
Firehouse Subs
1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022
Huey Magoos
700 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022
Fresco Italiano
1208 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022
Calvillo Mexican Grill
1224 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 60 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 11-28-2022
Jones County:
Zaxby’s
166 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022
Laurens County:
Pickle Barrel Cafe
2047 HIGHWAY 441 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2022
Spuds, Soups & Salads
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE B7 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022
Hong Kong Restaurant
108 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022
Friendly Gus Food Stores #8 (Food Service)
650 PINEHILL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022
Paula’s Fried Chicken
201 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022
Laurens County 6th Grade Academy (Food Service)
338 WEST LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022
Putnam County:
Eatonton Elks Lodge (Food Service)
135 INDUSTRIAL BLVD PO BOX 4306 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022
Dairy Queen
113 GRAY RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022
Brenda’s Fish, Wings and More
107 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022
The Chefs Delight Sports Bar and Grill
113 HARMONY CROSSING STE 8 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022
Telfair County:
El Rincon Boricua – Mobile
37 KING ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2022
Upson County:
Big Chic
222 E BARNESVILLE ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2022
Washington County:
Waco Nutrition (Food Service)
1126 S HARRIS ST UNIT B SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2022
Wilcox County:
K&B Sidewalk Cafe Base
1093 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2022
Wilkinson County:
Council Services (Food Service)
180 MILLEDGEVILLE RD IVEY, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2022