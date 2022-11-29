Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 21-23

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 21 and Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

China Wing

1071 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin (Food Service)

821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

The Fat Squirrel

120 W GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Pho Little Saigon

2601 N COLUMBIA ST STE A&B MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Amici Italian Cafe

101 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022

Barberito’s

148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022

Mama J’s Homecooking

1057 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022

Bibb County:

Cox Cafe

694 LOWER POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Just Tap’d

488 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

High Noon Brewing Company

567 PLUM ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Kinjo Kitchen & Cocktails

497 2ND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

The Burrow Nutrition @ Downtown (Food Service)

609 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Macon Water Ice

490 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

AP’s Hidden Hideaway (Food Service)

4274 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022

Popeye’s

3246 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022

Amici

1510 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022

Osaka Sushi and Hibachi

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 600 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022

Houston County:

Nu-Way Weiners

1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022

Subway

703 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022

Domino’s Pizza

2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022

Home 2 Suites (Food Service)

205 WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022

Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Chicken Salad Chick

4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Wing Stop

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Ichiban Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Subway

273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Lieu’s On The Go

210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

American Deli

2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Smoothie King

4088 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Orleans on Carroll

807 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)

215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022

Hong Kong Express

2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022

Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine

2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022

Cook Out

3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022

Your Pie

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022

Domino’s Pizza

2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022

Sol Azteca Mexican Grill

6009 WATSON BLVD STE 440 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022

Jones County:

Waffle House

296 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022

Patti’s Kitchen

101 HIGHWAY 49 MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022

Lynn Haven Nursing Home (Food Service)

747 MONTICELLO HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Autumn Lane Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

302 GEORGIA 18 EAST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

River North Country Club

293 RIVER NORTH BLVD MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Scooter’s Coffee

615 LANDMARK POINTE BLVD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022

Laurens County:

Golden Corral

2113 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Brian’s Giant Subs

1632 VETERANS BLVD STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Ashley Palisades – Base & Mobile

101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022

Macon County:

The Veg

105 E MAIN ST MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022

Putnam County:

Rabbit’s Hole

117 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Telfair County:

El Rincon Boricua – Base & Mobile

37 KING ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Upson County:

Shack Attack – Base & Mobile

709 NORTH BETHEL ST UNIT B THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022

Wilcox County:

Half Moon Brew

103 S BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022

Wilkinson County:

Boehner’s Front Porch

103 S BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Council Services (Food Service)

180 MILLEDGEVILLE RD IVEY, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

Rise and Shine Country Cafe

236 MILLEDGEVILLE HWY GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022

