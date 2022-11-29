Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 21-23
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 21 and Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
China Wing
1071 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin (Food Service)
821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
The Fat Squirrel
120 W GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Pho Little Saigon
2601 N COLUMBIA ST STE A&B MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Amici Italian Cafe
101 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
Barberito’s
148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
Mama J’s Homecooking
1057 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
Bibb County:
Cox Cafe
694 LOWER POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Just Tap’d
488 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
High Noon Brewing Company
567 PLUM ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Kinjo Kitchen & Cocktails
497 2ND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
The Burrow Nutrition @ Downtown (Food Service)
609 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Macon Water Ice
490 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
AP’s Hidden Hideaway (Food Service)
4274 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
Popeye’s
3246 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
Amici
1510 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
Osaka Sushi and Hibachi
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 600 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
Houston County:
Nu-Way Weiners
1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022
Subway
703 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022
Domino’s Pizza
2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022
Home 2 Suites (Food Service)
205 WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022
Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Chicken Salad Chick
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Wing Stop
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Subway
273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Lieu’s On The Go
210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
American Deli
2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Smoothie King
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Orleans on Carroll
807 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
Hong Kong Express
2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
Cook Out
3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
Your Pie
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
Domino’s Pizza
2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
Sol Azteca Mexican Grill
6009 WATSON BLVD STE 440 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
Jones County:
Waffle House
296 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022
Patti’s Kitchen
101 HIGHWAY 49 MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022
Lynn Haven Nursing Home (Food Service)
747 MONTICELLO HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Autumn Lane Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
302 GEORGIA 18 EAST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
River North Country Club
293 RIVER NORTH BLVD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Scooter’s Coffee
615 LANDMARK POINTE BLVD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
Laurens County:
Golden Corral
2113 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Brian’s Giant Subs
1632 VETERANS BLVD STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Ashley Palisades – Base & Mobile
101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2022
Macon County:
The Veg
105 E MAIN ST MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022
Putnam County:
Rabbit’s Hole
117 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Telfair County:
El Rincon Boricua – Base & Mobile
37 KING ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Upson County:
Shack Attack – Base & Mobile
709 NORTH BETHEL ST UNIT B THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022
Wilcox County:
Half Moon Brew
103 S BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-23-2022
Wilkinson County:
Boehner’s Front Porch
103 S BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Council Services (Food Service)
180 MILLEDGEVILLE RD IVEY, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022
Rise and Shine Country Cafe
236 MILLEDGEVILLE HWY GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2022