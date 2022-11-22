Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 14-18

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 14 and Friday, November 18, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

T’s Seafood House

196 ROBERSON MILL STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Riverbend Correctional Facility (Food Service)

196 LAYING FARM RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

1671 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

Bibb County:

Burger King

3025 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022

Macon City Auditorium (Food Service)

415 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022

Macon City Auditorium – Concession A

415 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022

Checker’s

3404 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022

Subway

883 PINE ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022

Kroger – Starbucks

4321 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022

Oliver’s Corner Bistro

496 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022

Papa John’s

4126 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022

Taco Bell

6215 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

6239 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Krystal

6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Veterans Elementary School (Food Service)

4901 FAUBUS AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Z Beans Coffee

350 HOSPITAL DR BLDG H MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Little Caesars

610 NORTH AVE J MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Tokyo Alley Restaurant

574 MULBERRY ST ST Lane MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

Zaxby’s

4686 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

McAlister’s Deli

4641 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

Pruitt Health Eastside (Food Service)

2795 FINNEY CIR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

Jimmy John’s

4650 FORSYTH RD STE 155 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

Dodge County:

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

6121 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

Houston County:

Burger King

1000 ST. PATRICKS DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022

IHOP

2710 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022

Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)

589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022

Barberitos

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022

The Taco Shed

100 A HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

102 PLAZA DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022

Hunni BJ’s Food Bar and Grill

504 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022

Longhorn Steakhouse

2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Longhorn Steakhouse

100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine

2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Sonic Drive-In

805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B B Q

811 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Abba House

2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Schultze’s Old Fashion Soda Shop

757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Main Street Bar

740 MAIN ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Chick-fil-A

621 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Rick D’s BBQ – Base & Mobile

103 BLACK HAWKE LN KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Papa’s Wings Deli House

801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Moose Lodge #1688 – Restaurant

417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Moose Lodge #1688 – Lounge

417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

O’Charley’s

2990 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Chipotle Mexican Grill

133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Five Guys

133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

China Wok

827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Arby’s

709 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Waffle House

1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

Taco Bell

829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

Yami Yami

770 HIGHWAY 96 STE 245 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

Bojangles

850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

Panera Bread

2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

The Georgia Dog

2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 840 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

Wing Town K

1807 WATSON BLVD UNIT A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

Pizza Hut

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

Johnson County:

Felicia’s Hot Wings and More

191 N BRADFORD ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

Jones County:

County Line Auction (Food Service)

2668 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022

Jones County Headstart (Food Service)

235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)

324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Jack’s

211 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)

169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Jones County High School (Food Service)

339 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Mattie Wells Elementary School (Food Service)

101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)

365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)

273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Lamar County:

Lamar County Primary School (Food Service)

154 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Laurens County:

Dairy Queen

701 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Kentucky Fried Chicken

2182 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1630 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

Sno Biz of Dublin – Mobile Unit #2

300 PINE FOREST ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022

Peach County:

Subway

305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

American Philly and Wings

209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Roots Plant Based Cafe

100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

Pulaski County:

Pulaski State Prison (Food Service)

373 UPPER RIVER RD. HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Pulaski State Prison Staff Dining

373 UPPER RIVER RD HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Washington County:

Great Wall Restaurant

1238 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022

The Pizza Place 2.0

143 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022

Hot Wings & Things

834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Washington County Jail (Food Service)

733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022

Wheeler County:

Smitty Boiling Crab Pot

13 UNNAMED STREET LUMBER CITY, GA 31549

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022

