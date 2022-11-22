Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 14-18
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 14 and Friday, November 18, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
T’s Seafood House
196 ROBERSON MILL STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Riverbend Correctional Facility (Food Service)
196 LAYING FARM RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
Freddy’s Frozen Custard
1671 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
Bibb County:
Burger King
3025 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
Macon City Auditorium (Food Service)
415 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
Macon City Auditorium – Concession A
415 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
Checker’s
3404 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
Subway
883 PINE ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
Kroger – Starbucks
4321 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
Oliver’s Corner Bistro
496 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
Papa John’s
4126 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
Taco Bell
6215 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Freddy’s Frozen Custard
6239 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Krystal
6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Veterans Elementary School (Food Service)
4901 FAUBUS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Z Beans Coffee
350 HOSPITAL DR BLDG H MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Little Caesars
610 NORTH AVE J MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Tokyo Alley Restaurant
574 MULBERRY ST ST Lane MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
Zaxby’s
4686 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
McAlister’s Deli
4641 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
Pruitt Health Eastside (Food Service)
2795 FINNEY CIR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
Jimmy John’s
4650 FORSYTH RD STE 155 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
Dodge County:
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
6121 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
Houston County:
Burger King
1000 ST. PATRICKS DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
IHOP
2710 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)
589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
Barberitos
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
The Taco Shed
100 A HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
102 PLAZA DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
Hunni BJ’s Food Bar and Grill
504 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
Longhorn Steakhouse
2901 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Longhorn Steakhouse
100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Sonic Drive-In
805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B B Q
811 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Abba House
2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Schultze’s Old Fashion Soda Shop
757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Main Street Bar
740 MAIN ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Chick-fil-A
621 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Rick D’s BBQ – Base & Mobile
103 BLACK HAWKE LN KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Papa’s Wings Deli House
801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Moose Lodge #1688 – Restaurant
417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Moose Lodge #1688 – Lounge
417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
O’Charley’s
2990 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Chipotle Mexican Grill
133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Five Guys
133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
China Wok
827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Arby’s
709 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Waffle House
1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
Taco Bell
829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
Yami Yami
770 HIGHWAY 96 STE 245 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
Bojangles
850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
Panera Bread
2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
The Georgia Dog
2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 840 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
Wing Town K
1807 WATSON BLVD UNIT A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
Pizza Hut
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
Johnson County:
Felicia’s Hot Wings and More
191 N BRADFORD ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
Jones County:
County Line Auction (Food Service)
2668 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
Jones County Headstart (Food Service)
235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)
324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Jack’s
211 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)
169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Jones County High School (Food Service)
339 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Mattie Wells Elementary School (Food Service)
101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)
365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)
273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Lamar County:
Lamar County Primary School (Food Service)
154 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Laurens County:
Dairy Queen
701 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Kentucky Fried Chicken
2182 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1630 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
Sno Biz of Dublin – Mobile Unit #2
300 PINE FOREST ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2022
Peach County:
Subway
305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
American Philly and Wings
209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Roots Plant Based Cafe
100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022
Pulaski County:
Pulaski State Prison (Food Service)
373 UPPER RIVER RD. HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Pulaski State Prison Staff Dining
373 UPPER RIVER RD HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Washington County:
Great Wall Restaurant
1238 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
The Pizza Place 2.0
143 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2022
Hot Wings & Things
834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Washington County Jail (Food Service)
733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2022
Wheeler County:
Smitty Boiling Crab Pot
13 UNNAMED STREET LUMBER CITY, GA 31549
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-16-2022