Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 1-5

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 1 and Friday, November 5.
Tucker Sargent,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 1 and Friday, November 5, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Taylor’s Cove
3065 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Shane’s Rib Shack
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Hampton Inn (Food Service)
2461 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Huddle House
300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Zaxby’s
1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
1839 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

 

Bibb County:

Fajita’s Mexican Grill
6012 ZEBULON RD STE 101 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Marie’s Lounge
4581 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Big Daves Pop Up
BIG DAVES CHEESE STAKES 2021 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Methodist Home for Children (Food Service)
304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Heritage Elementary School (Food Service)
6050 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

H G Weaver Middle School (Food Service)
2570 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

Westside High School (Food Service)
2851 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

M A Evans School (Food Service)
345 EDWARDS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Cottages on Wesleyan (Food Service)
1633 WESLEYAN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Ballard Hudson Middle School (Food Service)
1070 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Ingram Pye Elementary School (Food Service)
855 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Hutchings College & Career Academy / Compass Rose (Food Service)
1780 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Florence Bernd Elementary School (Food Service)
4160 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Head Start @ Jones (Food Service)
2350 ALANDALE DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Burdell Elementary School (Food Service)
972 FT HILL ST MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Dr. MLK Jr. Elementary School (Food Service)
1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Northeast High & Appling Middle School (Food Service)
1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Magnolia Manor of Macon (Food Service)
200 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

Linda Lane Resident Life Center (Food Service)
194 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

Culver’s of Macon
3710 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

 

Hancock County:

Family Affair
946 POWELTON STREET SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Hargrove Snack Bar
12762 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Straw’s BBQ
13232 HWY 16 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Sparta Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
11744 HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

 

Houston County:

Comfort Suites (Food Service)
3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Travelodge (Food Service)
100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

American Wings & Deli
1996 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

Larry’s Giant Subs
789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

Pizza Hut
1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

Steak-Out
1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar
912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

Papa John’s Pizza
808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

Zaxby’s
861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Waffle House
310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Galleria Cinemas (Food Service)
2980 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Summer’s Landing of Warner Robins (Food Service)
600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Stoners Pizza Joint
1080 HWY 96 STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

McDonald’s
265 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Burger King
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

VFW Post 6605 Lounge
1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

The Carriage House
125 S LANGSTON CIR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

Arby’s
103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

Pita Mediterranean Street Food
3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

Fried Green Tomatoes
2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

 

Jasper County:

Taqueria La Eskina
107 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

 

Jones County:

Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)
545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)
324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)
365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)
273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

McDonald’s
286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

Jones County Head Start (Food Service)
235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Clifton Ridge Middle School (Food Service)
169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Jones County High School (Food Service)
339 CUMSLO RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Mattie Wells Elementary School (Food Service)
101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

 

Monroe County:

River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse
1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe
1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)
66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

River Place (Food Service)
3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

 

Treutlen County:

Tiny Burger
3785 RAILROAD AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Mississippi Grill
1584 MISSISSIPPI AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

 

Upson County:

That’z What’z Up – Base of Operation & Mobile
1102 HWY 19 NORTH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

Ms. Shun’s Kitchen – Base of Operation & Mobile
709 NORTH BETHEL ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

 

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Baldwin County, Bibb County, Bleckley County, Crawford County, Dodge County, Dooly County, Featured, Hancock County, Houston County, Johnson County, Jones County, Lamar County, Laurens County, Local News, Macon County, Monroe County, Peach County, Pulaski County, Restaurant Report Card, Taylor County, Telfair County, Treutlen County, Twiggs County, Washington County, Wheeler County, Wilcox County, Wilkinson County
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related