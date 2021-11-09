Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 1-5

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 1 and Friday, November 5, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Taylor’s Cove

3065 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Shane’s Rib Shack

2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

2461 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Huddle House

300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Zaxby’s

1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

1839 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

Bibb County:

Fajita’s Mexican Grill

6012 ZEBULON RD STE 101 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Marie’s Lounge

4581 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Big Daves Pop Up

BIG DAVES CHEESE STAKES 2021 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Methodist Home for Children (Food Service)

304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Heritage Elementary School (Food Service)

6050 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

H G Weaver Middle School (Food Service)

2570 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

Westside High School (Food Service)

2851 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

M A Evans School (Food Service)

345 EDWARDS AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Cottages on Wesleyan (Food Service)

1633 WESLEYAN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Ballard Hudson Middle School (Food Service)

1070 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Ingram Pye Elementary School (Food Service)

855 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Hutchings College & Career Academy / Compass Rose (Food Service)

1780 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Florence Bernd Elementary School (Food Service)

4160 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Head Start @ Jones (Food Service)

2350 ALANDALE DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Burdell Elementary School (Food Service)

972 FT HILL ST MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Dr. MLK Jr. Elementary School (Food Service)

1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Northeast High & Appling Middle School (Food Service)

1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Magnolia Manor of Macon (Food Service)

200 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

Linda Lane Resident Life Center (Food Service)

194 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

Culver’s of Macon

3710 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

Hancock County:

Family Affair

946 POWELTON STREET SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Hargrove Snack Bar

12762 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Straw’s BBQ

13232 HWY 16 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Sparta Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

11744 HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

Houston County:

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Travelodge (Food Service)

100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

American Deli

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

American Wings & Deli

1996 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

Larry’s Giant Subs

789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

Pizza Hut

1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

Steak-Out

1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar

912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

Papa John’s Pizza

808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

Zaxby’s

861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Waffle House

310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Galleria Cinemas (Food Service)

2980 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Summer’s Landing of Warner Robins (Food Service)

600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Stoners Pizza Joint

1080 HWY 96 STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

McDonald’s

265 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Burger King

201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

VFW Post 6605 Lounge

1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

The Carriage House

125 S LANGSTON CIR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

Arby’s

103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

Pita Mediterranean Street Food

3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

Fried Green Tomatoes

2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

Jasper County:

Taqueria La Eskina

107 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Jones County:

Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)

545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)

324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)

365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)

273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

McDonald’s

286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

Jones County Head Start (Food Service)

235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Clifton Ridge Middle School (Food Service)

169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Jones County High School (Food Service)

339 CUMSLO RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Mattie Wells Elementary School (Food Service)

101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021

Monroe County:

River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse

1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe

1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)

66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021

River Place (Food Service)

3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)

1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Treutlen County:

Tiny Burger

3785 RAILROAD AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021

Mississippi Grill

1584 MISSISSIPPI AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021

Upson County:

That’z What’z Up – Base of Operation & Mobile

1102 HWY 19 NORTH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

Ms. Shun’s Kitchen – Base of Operation & Mobile

709 NORTH BETHEL ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021

