Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 1-5
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 1 and Friday, November 5.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Taylor’s Cove
3065 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021
Shane’s Rib Shack
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
2461 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021
Huddle House
300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021
Zaxby’s
1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
1839 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021
Bibb County:
Fajita’s Mexican Grill
6012 ZEBULON RD STE 101 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021
Marie’s Lounge
4581 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021
Big Daves Pop Up
BIG DAVES CHEESE STAKES 2021 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021
Methodist Home for Children (Food Service)
304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021
Heritage Elementary School (Food Service)
6050 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021
H G Weaver Middle School (Food Service)
2570 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021
Westside High School (Food Service)
2851 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021
M A Evans School (Food Service)
345 EDWARDS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021
Cottages on Wesleyan (Food Service)
1633 WESLEYAN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021
Ballard Hudson Middle School (Food Service)
1070 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021
Ingram Pye Elementary School (Food Service)
855 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021
Hutchings College & Career Academy / Compass Rose (Food Service)
1780 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021
Florence Bernd Elementary School (Food Service)
4160 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021
Head Start @ Jones (Food Service)
2350 ALANDALE DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021
Burdell Elementary School (Food Service)
972 FT HILL ST MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021
Dr. MLK Jr. Elementary School (Food Service)
1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021
Northeast High & Appling Middle School (Food Service)
1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021
Magnolia Manor of Macon (Food Service)
200 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021
Linda Lane Resident Life Center (Food Service)
194 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021
Culver’s of Macon
3710 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021
Hancock County:
Family Affair
946 POWELTON STREET SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021
Hargrove Snack Bar
12762 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021
Straw’s BBQ
13232 HWY 16 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021
Sparta Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
11744 HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021
Houston County:
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021
Travelodge (Food Service)
100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021
American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021
American Wings & Deli
1996 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021
Larry’s Giant Subs
789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021
Pizza Hut
1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021
Steak-Out
1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021
Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar
912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021
Papa John’s Pizza
808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021
Zaxby’s
861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021
Waffle House
310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021
Galleria Cinemas (Food Service)
2980 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021
Summer’s Landing of Warner Robins (Food Service)
600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021
Stoners Pizza Joint
1080 HWY 96 STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021
McDonald’s
265 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021
Burger King
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021
VFW Post 6605 Lounge
1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021
The Carriage House
125 S LANGSTON CIR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021
Arby’s
103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021
Pita Mediterranean Street Food
3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021
Fried Green Tomatoes
2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021
Jasper County:
Taqueria La Eskina
107 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021
Jones County:
Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)
545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021
Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)
324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021
New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)
365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021
Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)
273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021
McDonald’s
286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021
Jones County Head Start (Food Service)
235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021
Clifton Ridge Middle School (Food Service)
169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021
Jones County High School (Food Service)
339 CUMSLO RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021
Mattie Wells Elementary School (Food Service)
101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-02-2021
Monroe County:
River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse
1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021
River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe
1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021
Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)
66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-05-2021
River Place (Food Service)
3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021
Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021
Treutlen County:
Tiny Burger
3785 RAILROAD AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-03-2021
Mississippi Grill
1584 MISSISSIPPI AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2021
Upson County:
That’z What’z Up – Base of Operation & Mobile
1102 HWY 19 NORTH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021
Ms. Shun’s Kitchen – Base of Operation & Mobile
709 NORTH BETHEL ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-04-2021