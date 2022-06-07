Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 30-June 3
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 30 and Friday, June 3, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Lieu’s Peking Restaurant
2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
1860 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
Miso Hawngry
120 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
Pho Little Saigon
2601 N COLUMBIA ST STE A&B MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
Waffle House
1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022
Cottage Resources (Food Service)
1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022
Blackbird Coffee
114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022
Bibb County:
Mercer University – Connell Center (Food Service)
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
Mercer University – Concessions
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
Mercer University Center – Food Court
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
Mercer University – Stadium Visitor Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
Mercer University – Stadium Home Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
Einstein Bros. Bagels at Tarver Library
1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
Mercer University – Bear Rock Cafe
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
Mercer – Mobile Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
Mercer – Mobile Base (Food Service)
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
Which Wich
1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
Sandy Beach Water Park (Food Service)
6880 MOSELEY DIXON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
Rock N Roll Sushi
5791 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
MGA – Camelot Court
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
MGA – Duke’s Spot
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
MGA – Library Cafe
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
MGA – Subway
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
MGA – Cafe Diem
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
MGA – Catering
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
MGA – Camelot Court
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
Knight Food Truck
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
Fairfield Inn (Food Service)
110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
Church’s Chicken
5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022
Triple Crown Lounge (Food Service)
1715 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022
Legends Fitness (Food Service)
4551 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022
1842 Inn (Food Service)
353 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022
Dairy Queen
4760 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022
McDonald’s
3660 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022
Bleckley County:
Southern Roots Nutrition (Food Service)
105 E BEECH ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022
Crawford County:
Ms. C’s Delicacies
1569 HWY 28 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022
Hancock County:
Devereux Crab Shack
78 POWELTON AVE SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022
Houston County:
Sonic Drive-In
131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
Wild Wing Cafe
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
Meechie’s Dserts & Dinner
3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
No Name Chicken
778 HWY 96 STE 130 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
IHOP
2710 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
Waffle House
2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
Buffalo Wild Wings
2926 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
Cook Out
113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
Krystal
10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
Cook Out
1340 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
Fatz Shawns Soul Kitchen – Base & Mobile
310 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022
Sonic Drive-In
131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022
Props
1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022
Chili’s
135 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022
Firehouse Subs
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022
Wild Wing Cafe
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022
Chick-fil-A
3000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022
Shane’s Rib Shack
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022
T.J. & Son Food (Food Service)
210 GARMON ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022
Laurens County:
Addington Place of Dublin (Food Service)
212 FAIRVIEW PARK DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
Koiya Japanese Express
2421 HIGHWAY 80 W STE 107 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant
1831 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
McDonald’s
1829 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022
McDonald’s
2193 S HIGHWAY 441 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022
Monroe County:
The French Market & Tavern
22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
Waffle House
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022
Community Improvement Coalition – Seasonal
484 HWY 83 SOUTH HWY S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022
Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)
88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022
River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse (Food Service)
1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022
River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe
1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022
Taylor County:
Ms. Julia’s
247 THOMASTON HWY PO BOX 162 BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022
Main Street Pizza & Wings
8 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022
Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant
12 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022
Telfair County:
Day Day New Chinese
160 8TH ST HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022
Twiggs County:
Choo-Choo’s Fish Fry
14044 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
Advanced Health & Rehab (Food Service)
113 SPRING VALLEY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022
Upson County:
Camp Thunder (Food Service)
1166 DRIPPING ROCK RD MOLENA, GA 30258
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022
Washington County:
The Country Buffet
117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022
Great Wall Restaurant
1238 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022