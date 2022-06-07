Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 30-June 3

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 30 and Friday, June 3, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Lieu’s Peking Restaurant

2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

1860 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Miso Hawngry

120 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Pho Little Saigon

2601 N COLUMBIA ST STE A&B MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Waffle House

1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Cottage Resources (Food Service)

1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Blackbird Coffee

114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Bibb County:

Mercer University – Connell Center (Food Service)

1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Mercer University – Concessions

1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Mercer University Center – Food Court

1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Mercer University – Stadium Visitor Concession

1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Mercer University – Stadium Home Concession

1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Einstein Bros. Bagels at Tarver Library

1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Mercer University – Bear Rock Cafe

1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Mercer – Mobile Concession

1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Mercer – Mobile Base (Food Service)

1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Which Wich

1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Sandy Beach Water Park (Food Service)

6880 MOSELEY DIXON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Rock N Roll Sushi

5791 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

MGA – Camelot Court

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

MGA – Duke’s Spot

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

MGA – Library Cafe

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

MGA – Subway

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

MGA – Cafe Diem

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

MGA – Catering

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Knight Food Truck

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Fairfield Inn (Food Service)

110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Church’s Chicken

5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Triple Crown Lounge (Food Service)

1715 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Legends Fitness (Food Service)

4551 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

1842 Inn (Food Service)

353 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Dairy Queen

4760 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

McDonald’s

3660 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Bleckley County:

Southern Roots Nutrition (Food Service)

105 E BEECH ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Crawford County:

Ms. C’s Delicacies

1569 HWY 28 ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Hancock County:

Devereux Crab Shack

78 POWELTON AVE SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Houston County:

Sonic Drive-In

131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Wild Wing Cafe

714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Meechie’s Dserts & Dinner

3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

No Name Chicken

778 HWY 96 STE 130 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

IHOP

2710 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Waffle House

2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Buffalo Wild Wings

2926 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Cook Out

113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Krystal

10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Cook Out

1340 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Fatz Shawns Soul Kitchen – Base & Mobile

310 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)

215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Sonic Drive-In

131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Props

1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Chili’s

135 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Firehouse Subs

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Wild Wing Cafe

714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Chick-fil-A

3000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Shane’s Rib Shack

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

T.J. & Son Food (Food Service)

210 GARMON ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Laurens County:

Addington Place of Dublin (Food Service)

212 FAIRVIEW PARK DR DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Koiya Japanese Express

2421 HIGHWAY 80 W STE 107 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant

1831 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

McDonald’s

1829 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

McDonald’s

2193 S HIGHWAY 441 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Monroe County:

The French Market & Tavern

22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Waffle House

444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Community Improvement Coalition – Seasonal

484 HWY 83 SOUTH HWY S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)

88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse (Food Service)

1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe

1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Taylor County:

Ms. Julia’s

247 THOMASTON HWY PO BOX 162 BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Main Street Pizza & Wings

8 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant

12 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Telfair County:

Day Day New Chinese

160 8TH ST HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Twiggs County:

Choo-Choo’s Fish Fry

14044 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Advanced Health & Rehab (Food Service)

113 SPRING VALLEY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Upson County:

Camp Thunder (Food Service)

1166 DRIPPING ROCK RD MOLENA, GA 30258

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Washington County:

The Country Buffet

117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Great Wall Restaurant

1238 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

