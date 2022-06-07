Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 30-June 3

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 30 and Friday, June 3, 2022.
Tucker Sargent,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 30 and Friday, June 3, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Lieu’s Peking Restaurant
2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
1860 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Miso Hawngry
120 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Pho Little Saigon
2601 N COLUMBIA ST STE A&B MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Waffle House
1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Cottage Resources (Food Service)
1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Blackbird Coffee
114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

 

Bibb County:

Mercer University – Connell Center (Food Service)
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Mercer University – Concessions
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Mercer University Center – Food Court
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Mercer University – Stadium Visitor Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Mercer University – Stadium Home Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Einstein Bros. Bagels at Tarver Library
1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Mercer University – Bear Rock Cafe
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Mercer – Mobile Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Mercer – Mobile Base (Food Service)
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Which Wich
1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Sandy Beach Water Park (Food Service)
6880 MOSELEY DIXON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Rock N Roll Sushi
5791 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

MGA – Camelot Court
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

MGA – Duke’s Spot
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

MGA – Library Cafe
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

MGA – Subway
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

MGA – Cafe Diem
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

MGA – Catering
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

MGA – Camelot Court
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Knight Food Truck
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Fairfield Inn (Food Service)
110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Church’s Chicken
5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Triple Crown Lounge (Food Service)
1715 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Legends Fitness (Food Service)
4551 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

1842 Inn (Food Service)
353 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Dairy Queen
4760 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

McDonald’s
3660 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

 

Bleckley County:

Southern Roots Nutrition (Food Service)
105 E BEECH ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

 

Crawford County:

Ms. C’s Delicacies
1569 HWY 28 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

 

Hancock County:

Devereux Crab Shack
78 POWELTON AVE SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

 

Houston County:

Sonic Drive-In
131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Wild Wing Cafe
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Meechie’s Dserts & Dinner
3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

No Name Chicken
778 HWY 96 STE 130 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

IHOP
2710 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Waffle House
2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Buffalo Wild Wings
2926 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Cook Out
113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Krystal
10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Cook Out
1340 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Fatz Shawns Soul Kitchen – Base & Mobile
310 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Sonic Drive-In
131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Props
1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Chili’s
135 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Firehouse Subs
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Wild Wing Cafe
714 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Chick-fil-A
3000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Shane’s Rib Shack
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

T.J. & Son Food (Food Service)
210 GARMON ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

 

Laurens County:

Addington Place of Dublin (Food Service)
212 FAIRVIEW PARK DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Koiya Japanese Express
2421 HIGHWAY 80 W STE 107 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant
1831 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

McDonald’s
1829 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

McDonald’s
2193 S HIGHWAY 441 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

 

Monroe County:

The French Market & Tavern
22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Waffle House
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2022

Community Improvement Coalition – Seasonal
484 HWY 83 SOUTH HWY S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)
88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2022

River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse (Food Service)
1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe
1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

 

Taylor County:

Ms. Julia’s
247 THOMASTON HWY PO BOX 162 BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Main Street Pizza & Wings
8 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant
12 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

 

Telfair County:

Day Day New Chinese
160 8TH ST HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

 

Twiggs County:

Choo-Choo’s Fish Fry
14044 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

Advanced Health & Rehab (Food Service)
113 SPRING VALLEY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

 

Upson County:

Camp Thunder (Food Service)
1166 DRIPPING ROCK RD MOLENA, GA 30258
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-02-2022

 

Washington County:

The Country Buffet
117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

Great Wall Restaurant
1238 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2022

 

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Baldwin County, Bibb County, Bleckley County, Crawford County, Dodge County, Dooly County, Featured, Hancock County, Health, Houston County, Johnson County, Jones County, Lamar County, Laurens County, Local News, Macon County, Monroe County, Peach County, Pulaski County, Restaurant Report Card, Taylor County, Telfair County, Treutlen County, Twiggs County, Washington County, Wheeler County, Wilcox County, Wilkinson County
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related