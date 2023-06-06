Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 29-June 2
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 29 and Friday, June 2 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Fellowship Home At Meriwether (Food Service)
10 MERIWETHER PLACE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023
Freddy’s Frozen Custard
1671 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023
Mama J’s Homecooking
1057 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023
Bibb County:
Fajitas Mexican Grill
4696 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023
Mrs. Winner’s
2419 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023
Clovis & Quill
350 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023
Church’s Chicken
2138 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023
Houston County:
Houston Medical Center – Cafe 1601
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023
Coffee Corner @ Houston Medical Center
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023
Little Caesars
1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023
Arby’s
103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023
Taco Bell
1500 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023
Middle Flint Behavior Health Center (Food Service)
940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023
Thai Pepper
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023
Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia
736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023
P Goy’s Thai & Sushi
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023
Hibachi Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023
Laurens County:
Salsa’s
108 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023
Paula’s Fried Chicken
201 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023
Little Tokyo Dublin
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-6 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023
Peach County:
Philly Italian Water Ice, LLC
100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023
Dunkin’ Donuts
404 N HWY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023
Treutlen County:
Tasty’s – Base
1284 CANADY AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023
Tasty’s – Mobile
1284 CANADY AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023
Twiggs County:
Big Baby’s Barbecue – Base
13842 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023
Big Baby’s Barbecue – Mobile
13842 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023
Washington County:
Great Wall Restaurant
1238 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023
Wilkinson County:
Camp Christian (Food Service)
3735 DENNARD HARDY RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023