Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 29-June 2

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 29 and Friday, June 2 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Fellowship Home At Meriwether (Food Service)

10 MERIWETHER PLACE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

1671 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023

Mama J’s Homecooking

1057 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023

Bibb County:

Fajitas Mexican Grill

4696 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023

Mrs. Winner’s

2419 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023

Clovis & Quill

350 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023

Church’s Chicken

2138 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023

Houston County:

Houston Medical Center – Cafe 1601

1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023

Coffee Corner @ Houston Medical Center

1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023

Little Caesars

1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023

Arby’s

103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023

Taco Bell

1500 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023

Middle Flint Behavior Health Center (Food Service)

940 HWY 96 BLDG C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023

Thai Pepper

1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023

Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia

736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023

P Goy’s Thai & Sushi

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023

Hibachi Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023

Laurens County:

Salsa’s

108 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023

Paula’s Fried Chicken

201 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023

Little Tokyo Dublin

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-6 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023

Peach County:

Philly Italian Water Ice, LLC

100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023

Dunkin’ Donuts

404 N HWY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-01-2023

Treutlen County:

Tasty’s – Base

1284 CANADY AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023

Tasty’s – Mobile

1284 CANADY AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023

Twiggs County:

Big Baby’s Barbecue – Base

13842 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023

Big Baby’s Barbecue – Mobile

13842 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023

Washington County:

Great Wall Restaurant

1238 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2023

Wilkinson County:

Camp Christian (Food Service)

3735 DENNARD HARDY RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2023

